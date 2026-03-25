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US Acknowledges Gaps in Humanitarian Aid Access in Gaza
(MENAFN) The United States acknowledged Tuesday that humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip remain inadequate, highlighting ongoing challenges in delivering essential aid, as stated by reports.
“Absolutely, more work is needed. We have a long way to go,” US envoy Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council, while noting what he described as progress in the provision of relief supplies.
“Those who live in the region need cleaner, more durable housing and health services,” he added, emphasizing that Washington is “working daily with our Israeli counterparts and other partners across this body to strengthen humanitarian access into and inside of Gaza.”
Waltz said that the US and its partners have facilitated the entry of over 4,000 trucks of humanitarian and other critical goods per week for the past 16 weeks, though he acknowledged that “those numbers have reduced recently.”
Looking ahead to reconstruction, he stressed the goal of moving “Gaza beyond 100% dependency on aid,” arguing that the territory could “become a destination for investment and real growth and change this culture of dependency and this absolute dependency on humanitarian aid that it currently endures.”
He noted pledges of “more than $7 billion in support” from multiple regional states, describing these contributions as “real effort, real money.”
On the situation in the occupied West Bank, Waltz reiterated that “President Trump has been clear: The United States is opposed to annexation of the West Bank.”
“Absolutely, more work is needed. We have a long way to go,” US envoy Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council, while noting what he described as progress in the provision of relief supplies.
“Those who live in the region need cleaner, more durable housing and health services,” he added, emphasizing that Washington is “working daily with our Israeli counterparts and other partners across this body to strengthen humanitarian access into and inside of Gaza.”
Waltz said that the US and its partners have facilitated the entry of over 4,000 trucks of humanitarian and other critical goods per week for the past 16 weeks, though he acknowledged that “those numbers have reduced recently.”
Looking ahead to reconstruction, he stressed the goal of moving “Gaza beyond 100% dependency on aid,” arguing that the territory could “become a destination for investment and real growth and change this culture of dependency and this absolute dependency on humanitarian aid that it currently endures.”
He noted pledges of “more than $7 billion in support” from multiple regional states, describing these contributions as “real effort, real money.”
On the situation in the occupied West Bank, Waltz reiterated that “President Trump has been clear: The United States is opposed to annexation of the West Bank.”
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