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Iran Fires Fresh Rocket Barrage at Israel
(MENAFN) A fresh volley of rockets fired from Iran struck fear across central Israel in the early hours of Wednesday, setting off widespread air raid sirens as the conflict between the two nations continued its deadly escalation, Israeli media reported.
Israeli media confirmed that alarm systems were triggered across the Sharon region, sending residents scrambling for shelter. The Israeli army's Home Front Command acknowledged that at least one rocket was successfully intercepted, though it declined to elaborate further.
Simultaneously, the Israeli military announced via X — the US-based social media platform — that it had launched a fresh offensive wave targeting the Iranian capital, Tehran, deepening an already volatile exchange of cross-border strikes.
Sirens pierced the night sky over Jerusalem and broad swaths of central Israel late Tuesday, extending into the early hours of Wednesday, as the rocket barrage triggered mass alerts across densely populated areas.
The human toll of the conflict continues to mount. The Israeli Health Ministry disclosed late Tuesday that the cumulative number of wounded since hostilities broke out with Iran had surged to 4,918.
The current cycle of violence traces back to February 28, when coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran ignited a fierce retaliatory campaign. Since then, Tehran has responded with successive waves of drones and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as Gulf nations hosting American military installations — a pattern that has drawn the broader region deeper into the crossfire.
Israeli media confirmed that alarm systems were triggered across the Sharon region, sending residents scrambling for shelter. The Israeli army's Home Front Command acknowledged that at least one rocket was successfully intercepted, though it declined to elaborate further.
Simultaneously, the Israeli military announced via X — the US-based social media platform — that it had launched a fresh offensive wave targeting the Iranian capital, Tehran, deepening an already volatile exchange of cross-border strikes.
Sirens pierced the night sky over Jerusalem and broad swaths of central Israel late Tuesday, extending into the early hours of Wednesday, as the rocket barrage triggered mass alerts across densely populated areas.
The human toll of the conflict continues to mount. The Israeli Health Ministry disclosed late Tuesday that the cumulative number of wounded since hostilities broke out with Iran had surged to 4,918.
The current cycle of violence traces back to February 28, when coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran ignited a fierce retaliatory campaign. Since then, Tehran has responded with successive waves of drones and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as Gulf nations hosting American military installations — a pattern that has drawn the broader region deeper into the crossfire.
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