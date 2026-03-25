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Financial Changes This Spring Could Save Households Over £800 A Year
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Financial changes this spring could save households more than £800 a year - as Brits celebrate the 'bills boss' of their home. A study of 2,000 adults found 65 per cent have a designated member of the family who takes charge of the finances, negotiates better deals and ensures they are getting the best savings. With many believing having one person responsible for this avoids confusion (44 per cent), missed payments (32 per cent), and duplicated spending (24 per cent). Cancelling unused subscriptions (47 per cent), searching for new insurance policies (44 per cent) and tracking energy use with a smart meter display (22 per cent) are among the best ways to make household savings. Of those who identify as the household financial expert, 33 per cent actively enjoy hunting down savings through clever financial switches, while 62 per cent are willing to shop around to cut costs and make savings on household expenses. The research was commissioned by Smart Energy GB which has partnered with John Gathergood, Professor of Economics at the University of Nottingham, to calculate the savings a typical UK household could achieve across a year by making six simple financial switches today. Victoria Bacon, director at Smart Energy GB, said:“Our research celebrates the bills bosses this spring - the people who go the extra mile for their households to make savvy savings. “Even small swaps at home can make a difference and getting a smart meter is an easy way to have clear oversight of your energy use, helping you to find ways to save money on your bills.” The research also found the bills boss's efforts don't go unnoticed as 84 per cent agree the work this person does in their household is 'invaluable'. Despite 35 per cent of those who take on this role claiming they don't get enough credit from others who they live with. Exactly half of all those polled via OnePoll plan to 'spring clean' their finances in 2026, with 60 per cent agreeing the change in season encourages them to have a clear out, not just of their homes, but their finances too. The average person is set to make three financial changes during their spring clean, hoping this will save them £116 in total. When it comes to energy bills, 59 per cent of those who have a smart meter agree it encourages their household to be more energy efficient - with 62 per cent saying they saved money as a result. In fact, smart meter owners believe that their smart meter has helped them save £130 a year on average. Smart Energy GB has also teamed up with Journalist and Broadcaster, Kate Thornton, who proudly describes herself as a bills boss, to help Brits navigate their financial spring clean. Kate said:“I'll happily admit I'm the bills boss in my house and I'm always on the lookout for smarter ways to save money - whether that's reviewing my subscriptions, switching broadband provider for a better deal or keeping an eye on my energy usage with my smart meter display. “It might not sound glamorous but getting on top of your household bills can make a real difference, as can teaching your family the tips and tricks, too. “I love the satisfaction of knowing I'm making my money work harder - it is the financial equivalent of feeling smug after a gym class.” THE SIX SIMPLE SWAPS THAT COULD SAVE HOUSEHOLDS MONEY TODAY: 1. Track energy usage and use energy flexibly with a smart meter (£10.83 per month/£130 per year) 2. Lower the thermostat by 1 degree (£7.50 per month/£90 per year) 3. Cancel unused subscriptions (£20 per month/£240 per year) 4. Shop around for insurance (£10 per month/£120 per year) 5. Switch broadband provider (£12.50 per month/£150 per year) 6. Review mobile phone contract (£8 per month/£96 per year)
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