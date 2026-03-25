403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Most of UN Security Council Slams Israel’s Actions Against Palestinians
(MENAFN) A majority of members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly criticized Israel’s settlement policies and what they described as the "forcible displacement" of Palestinians, as stated by reports.
Speaking on behalf of Bahrain, Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Pakistan, Somalia, and the United Kingdom, Pakistan’s UN envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the group reiterated “firm opposition to the annexation of any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to any forcible displacement of the Palestinian people.”
Ahmad emphasized that “such measures violate international law, undermine ongoing peace efforts, run counter to the Comprehensive plan and jeopardize the prospect of achieving just and lasting peace,” noting that the Security Council “has condemned all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.”
The eight countries collectively called on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem,” and to “fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard.”
Ahmad added: “This illegal settlement policy and Israeli settlers' continuous and escalating attacks against the Palestinian civilian population, as well as the violence against Palestinian communities, including the recent killing of Palestinian children by Israeli forces, are unacceptable and must be brought to an immediate end,” stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.
Separately, France’s UN envoy Jerome Bonnafont reaffirmed “the collective commitment reflected in the New York Declaration to take concrete measures in accordance with international law” to support Palestinian self-determination, while expressing “deep concern regarding the grave humanitarian and economic situation unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territory.”
Speaking on behalf of Bahrain, Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Pakistan, Somalia, and the United Kingdom, Pakistan’s UN envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the group reiterated “firm opposition to the annexation of any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to any forcible displacement of the Palestinian people.”
Ahmad emphasized that “such measures violate international law, undermine ongoing peace efforts, run counter to the Comprehensive plan and jeopardize the prospect of achieving just and lasting peace,” noting that the Security Council “has condemned all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.”
The eight countries collectively called on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem,” and to “fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard.”
Ahmad added: “This illegal settlement policy and Israeli settlers' continuous and escalating attacks against the Palestinian civilian population, as well as the violence against Palestinian communities, including the recent killing of Palestinian children by Israeli forces, are unacceptable and must be brought to an immediate end,” stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.
Separately, France’s UN envoy Jerome Bonnafont reaffirmed “the collective commitment reflected in the New York Declaration to take concrete measures in accordance with international law” to support Palestinian self-determination, while expressing “deep concern regarding the grave humanitarian and economic situation unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territory.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment