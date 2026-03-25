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Finland Downgrades Growth Forecast Amid Energy Shock
(MENAFN) Finland's fragile economic rebound is losing steam, with the country's central bank trimming its growth outlook and warning that surging energy prices tied to the Iran conflict pose a mounting threat to the recovery.
The Bank of Finland said Tuesday that while the economy had begun regaining ground in late 2025 and carried that momentum into early 2026, the trajectory has since deteriorated in the wake of joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
In its revised projections, the central bank now forecasts GDP growth of just 0.6% for 2026 — down from an earlier estimate of 0.8% — before a more meaningful recovery takes hold, with growth projected at 1.4% in 2027 and 1.5% in 2028.
The bank described the broader outlook as "clouded" by the simultaneous pressures of the Middle East conflict, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and deepening uncertainty in global trade flows stemming from shifting US tariff policy.
Juuso Vanhala, the central bank's forecasting chief, acknowledged that the year had gotten off to a stronger-than-anticipated start, but flagged energy as the key drag. "The starting point for this year's growth was even slightly better than predicted in December, but the increase in energy prices is hampering growth," he said in a press release. He cautioned that the outlook could shift "rapidly" given the current volatility in global conditions.
Inflation, which had eased through 2025, is now expected to reverse course. The bank attributed the uptick directly to what it termed the "energy shock" caused by the Iran war, forecasting consumer price growth of 1.9% this year before a modest pullback in 2027.
Particular concern was directed at the Persian Gulf shipping lanes. The bank warned that sustained disruptions to fuel shipments through the region could drive energy costs even higher, triggering cascading price increases across food, industrial goods and consumer products.
"The rising cost of energy will raise consumer prices this year, but the impact on next year will depend crucially on the duration of the energy supply disruption," Vanhala said.
On the labor market, the bank projects unemployment at 10.2% in 2026, gradually declining to 9.7% in 2027 and 9.2% in 2028. Officials stressed that both the length of the conflict and its ultimate impact on global energy markets remain the central variables shaping the outlook.
The Bank of Finland said Tuesday that while the economy had begun regaining ground in late 2025 and carried that momentum into early 2026, the trajectory has since deteriorated in the wake of joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
In its revised projections, the central bank now forecasts GDP growth of just 0.6% for 2026 — down from an earlier estimate of 0.8% — before a more meaningful recovery takes hold, with growth projected at 1.4% in 2027 and 1.5% in 2028.
The bank described the broader outlook as "clouded" by the simultaneous pressures of the Middle East conflict, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and deepening uncertainty in global trade flows stemming from shifting US tariff policy.
Juuso Vanhala, the central bank's forecasting chief, acknowledged that the year had gotten off to a stronger-than-anticipated start, but flagged energy as the key drag. "The starting point for this year's growth was even slightly better than predicted in December, but the increase in energy prices is hampering growth," he said in a press release. He cautioned that the outlook could shift "rapidly" given the current volatility in global conditions.
Inflation, which had eased through 2025, is now expected to reverse course. The bank attributed the uptick directly to what it termed the "energy shock" caused by the Iran war, forecasting consumer price growth of 1.9% this year before a modest pullback in 2027.
Particular concern was directed at the Persian Gulf shipping lanes. The bank warned that sustained disruptions to fuel shipments through the region could drive energy costs even higher, triggering cascading price increases across food, industrial goods and consumer products.
"The rising cost of energy will raise consumer prices this year, but the impact on next year will depend crucially on the duration of the energy supply disruption," Vanhala said.
On the labor market, the bank projects unemployment at 10.2% in 2026, gradually declining to 9.7% in 2027 and 9.2% in 2028. Officials stressed that both the length of the conflict and its ultimate impact on global energy markets remain the central variables shaping the outlook.
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