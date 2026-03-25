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Uzbekistan’s New Code of Diplomacy: Building an International Image Through a Good-Neighbor Policy
(MENAFNEditorial) In recent years, one of the key priorities of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy has been strengthening friendly, trust-based, and mutually beneficial relations with neighboring countries, and this approach has significantly contributed to enhancing the country’s international image. In particular, a policy based on the principles of “open neighborhood” and pragmatic diplomacy has positioned Uzbekistan as a reliable partner and a constructive initiator in Central Asia. This, in turn, not only increases its political standing but also boosts its investment attractiveness and expands its regional influence. This policy is especially evident in the case of Tajikistan, where bilateral relations have, in a short period of time, risen to the level of strategic partnership and even alliance.
Since 2016, the “open neighborhood” policy promoted by Uzbekistan’s leadership has significantly transformed the geopolitical environment of Central Asia. In particular, relations with Tajikistan were restored after years of stagnation. In 2018, the leaders of the two countries signed a Joint Statement declaring their intention to transform the shared border into a “zone of friendship, good neighborliness, and cooperation.” At the same time, the resolution of border issues and the introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime demonstrated that relations had entered a new phase. According to Rustami Sukhrob, a regional analyst at Cabar.asia, this rapprochement has become “one of the key drivers of regional cooperation in Central Asia,” accelerating integration processes across the region.
Uzbekistan–Tajikistan relations have also been institutionally strengthened. In 2018, the two countries signed an Agreement on Strategic Partnership; in 2022, they adopted a Declaration on Strengthening Eternal Friendship; and in 2024, they signed a Treaty on Allied Relations. Today, more than 200 bilateral agreements regulate cooperation between the two states, reflecting a structured and long-term partnership. According to international relations experts, the transition from strategic partnership to alliance represents a new stage in regional integration, driven largely by Uzbekistan’s consistent and pragmatic neighborhood policy.
Cooperation between the two countries extends beyond politics into economic and infrastructure spheres. While initial targets aimed to increase trade turnover to $500 million, recent years have seen a sharp rise in mutual investments and joint projects. These include joint ventures in industry and agriculture, the restoration of transport links such as railways and air routes, and hydropower projects in the Zarafshan River basin. During a high-level visit in 2022, more than 10 intergovernmental agreements and over 70 business deals were signed, demonstrating the deepening of economic integration.
At the same time, people-to-people ties occupy a special place in the good-neighbor policy. In recent years, cooperation has intensified in such areas as cultural exchange programs, education and scientific collaboration, and partnerships between media organizations. These processes have strengthened mutual trust between the two nations and reinforced the social foundation of political agreements.
Uzbekistan’s neighborhood policy is influencing not only bilateral relations but also the overall stability of Central Asia, a fact increasingly recognized by international experts and political circles across the CIS. Alexander Knyazev, a Russian political analyst, notes that Uzbekistan’s policy has become “an important factor in stabilizing the geopolitical balance in Central Asia,” emphasizing that the normalization of relations with Dushanbe has strengthened trust across the region and reduced the likelihood of interstate tensions. Fyodor Lukyanov, a prominent Russian foreign policy expert, describes Uzbekistan’s approach as “a model of pragmatic, ideology-free diplomacy,” highlighting its balanced engagement with neighboring states. Kazbek Taydikov, a Kazakh analyst, characterizes the rapprochement between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as “a key driver of regional integration,” noting its positive impact on other neighboring countries. From Tajikistan’s side, Saymumin Yatimov, a senior figure associated with the country’s security establishment, has described improved relations with Uzbekistan as “strategically important for ensuring regional stability and security.” Meanwhile, Bakhtiyor Ergashev, a Central Asia expert, defines Uzbekistan’s neighborhood policy as “a new diplomatic model aimed at restoring regional cohesion,” emphasizing that the normalization of relations with Tajikistan stands as its most successful example. In addition, leading analytical institutions such as International Institute for Central Asia, NATO Defense College Foundation, and Central Asia-Caucasus Institute underline that Uzbekistan’s policy plays a crucial role in strengthening regional stability, economic connectivity, and security cooperation.
The case of Tajikistan clearly demonstrates that Uzbekistan’s neighborhood policy is not merely declarative but is implemented through concrete mechanisms, agreements, and joint programs. The resolution of border issues, the signing of strategic and allied treaties, and the launch of numerous joint initiatives all point to tangible outcomes. Most importantly, this approach is fostering trust, stability, and integration across Central Asia while simultaneously strengthening Uzbekistan’s international image as a constructive, reliable, and forward-looking state.
Since 2016, the “open neighborhood” policy promoted by Uzbekistan’s leadership has significantly transformed the geopolitical environment of Central Asia. In particular, relations with Tajikistan were restored after years of stagnation. In 2018, the leaders of the two countries signed a Joint Statement declaring their intention to transform the shared border into a “zone of friendship, good neighborliness, and cooperation.” At the same time, the resolution of border issues and the introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime demonstrated that relations had entered a new phase. According to Rustami Sukhrob, a regional analyst at Cabar.asia, this rapprochement has become “one of the key drivers of regional cooperation in Central Asia,” accelerating integration processes across the region.
Uzbekistan–Tajikistan relations have also been institutionally strengthened. In 2018, the two countries signed an Agreement on Strategic Partnership; in 2022, they adopted a Declaration on Strengthening Eternal Friendship; and in 2024, they signed a Treaty on Allied Relations. Today, more than 200 bilateral agreements regulate cooperation between the two states, reflecting a structured and long-term partnership. According to international relations experts, the transition from strategic partnership to alliance represents a new stage in regional integration, driven largely by Uzbekistan’s consistent and pragmatic neighborhood policy.
Cooperation between the two countries extends beyond politics into economic and infrastructure spheres. While initial targets aimed to increase trade turnover to $500 million, recent years have seen a sharp rise in mutual investments and joint projects. These include joint ventures in industry and agriculture, the restoration of transport links such as railways and air routes, and hydropower projects in the Zarafshan River basin. During a high-level visit in 2022, more than 10 intergovernmental agreements and over 70 business deals were signed, demonstrating the deepening of economic integration.
At the same time, people-to-people ties occupy a special place in the good-neighbor policy. In recent years, cooperation has intensified in such areas as cultural exchange programs, education and scientific collaboration, and partnerships between media organizations. These processes have strengthened mutual trust between the two nations and reinforced the social foundation of political agreements.
Uzbekistan’s neighborhood policy is influencing not only bilateral relations but also the overall stability of Central Asia, a fact increasingly recognized by international experts and political circles across the CIS. Alexander Knyazev, a Russian political analyst, notes that Uzbekistan’s policy has become “an important factor in stabilizing the geopolitical balance in Central Asia,” emphasizing that the normalization of relations with Dushanbe has strengthened trust across the region and reduced the likelihood of interstate tensions. Fyodor Lukyanov, a prominent Russian foreign policy expert, describes Uzbekistan’s approach as “a model of pragmatic, ideology-free diplomacy,” highlighting its balanced engagement with neighboring states. Kazbek Taydikov, a Kazakh analyst, characterizes the rapprochement between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as “a key driver of regional integration,” noting its positive impact on other neighboring countries. From Tajikistan’s side, Saymumin Yatimov, a senior figure associated with the country’s security establishment, has described improved relations with Uzbekistan as “strategically important for ensuring regional stability and security.” Meanwhile, Bakhtiyor Ergashev, a Central Asia expert, defines Uzbekistan’s neighborhood policy as “a new diplomatic model aimed at restoring regional cohesion,” emphasizing that the normalization of relations with Tajikistan stands as its most successful example. In addition, leading analytical institutions such as International Institute for Central Asia, NATO Defense College Foundation, and Central Asia-Caucasus Institute underline that Uzbekistan’s policy plays a crucial role in strengthening regional stability, economic connectivity, and security cooperation.
The case of Tajikistan clearly demonstrates that Uzbekistan’s neighborhood policy is not merely declarative but is implemented through concrete mechanisms, agreements, and joint programs. The resolution of border issues, the signing of strategic and allied treaties, and the launch of numerous joint initiatives all point to tangible outcomes. Most importantly, this approach is fostering trust, stability, and integration across Central Asia while simultaneously strengthening Uzbekistan’s international image as a constructive, reliable, and forward-looking state.
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