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Macron Calls on Iran for Diplomatic Talks to Reduce Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Iran to engage in “negotiations in good faith in order to open a path toward de-escalation,” as stated by reports.
Following a phone conversation with Iranian official Massoud Pezeshkian, Macron highlighted the importance of diplomacy in addressing the ongoing crisis, posting a statement on the social media platform X.
He emphasized that diplomatic efforts should “provide a framework to address the expectations of the international community regarding Iran’s nuclear and ballistic program, as well as its regional destabilizing activities.”
Macron also called for an immediate halt to attacks across the region, stressing “the absolute necessity of putting an end to the unacceptable attacks against countries in the region,” and underlined the need to protect civilian populations and critical energy infrastructure.
In addition, he urged Tehran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy supplies, as concerns rise over disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict.
Since Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Following a phone conversation with Iranian official Massoud Pezeshkian, Macron highlighted the importance of diplomacy in addressing the ongoing crisis, posting a statement on the social media platform X.
He emphasized that diplomatic efforts should “provide a framework to address the expectations of the international community regarding Iran’s nuclear and ballistic program, as well as its regional destabilizing activities.”
Macron also called for an immediate halt to attacks across the region, stressing “the absolute necessity of putting an end to the unacceptable attacks against countries in the region,” and underlined the need to protect civilian populations and critical energy infrastructure.
In addition, he urged Tehran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy supplies, as concerns rise over disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict.
Since Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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