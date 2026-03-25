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Circle and Sasai Fintech Collaborate to Expand Access to USDC in Africa
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) NEW YORK, United States of America, March 24, 2026/ -- Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), one of the world’s leading internet financial platform companies, today announced a collaboration between one of its affiliates and Sasai Fintech, a business of Cassava Technologies (, to accelerate USDC adoption and expand internet-native financial infrastructure across Africa. Issued through Circle’s regulated affiliates, USDC is a fully-reserved, transparent payment stablecoin redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars, powering programmable payments and financial applications worldwide.
Stablecoin use in Africa is growing rapidly, driven by mobile-first consumers, cross-border commerce, and a rapidly expanding digital economy. Together, Circle and Sasai Fintech will explore practical applications for USDC and how Circle’s full stack platform can support reducing costs, frictions and settlement time for Sasai’s enterprise and consumer customers.
Sasai Fintech operates across key payment corridors, offering a unified suite of digital financial services that enables business payments, facilitates cross-border transfers for individuals and remittance operators, and delivers innovative mobile wallet solutions. Through integration of USDC and Circle’s onchain infrastructure, these platforms can seamlessly connect users to the global financial system.
“Africa’s digital economy is entering a new era, propelled by entrepreneurship, a mobile-first generation, and the acceleration of intra-regional trade,” said Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman at Cassava Technologies. “By integrating with the trusted and widely adopted USDC network, we can drive financial inclusion and open transformative opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.”
“Emerging markets are at the forefront of stablecoin adoption, and Africa represents a significant opportunity for internet-native innovation,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at Circle. “Working with Cassava, we can extend the benefits of USDC and onchain infrastructure into high-growth payment corridors to deliver always-on global connectivity.”
Stablecoin use in Africa is growing rapidly, driven by mobile-first consumers, cross-border commerce, and a rapidly expanding digital economy. Together, Circle and Sasai Fintech will explore practical applications for USDC and how Circle’s full stack platform can support reducing costs, frictions and settlement time for Sasai’s enterprise and consumer customers.
Sasai Fintech operates across key payment corridors, offering a unified suite of digital financial services that enables business payments, facilitates cross-border transfers for individuals and remittance operators, and delivers innovative mobile wallet solutions. Through integration of USDC and Circle’s onchain infrastructure, these platforms can seamlessly connect users to the global financial system.
“Africa’s digital economy is entering a new era, propelled by entrepreneurship, a mobile-first generation, and the acceleration of intra-regional trade,” said Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman at Cassava Technologies. “By integrating with the trusted and widely adopted USDC network, we can drive financial inclusion and open transformative opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.”
“Emerging markets are at the forefront of stablecoin adoption, and Africa represents a significant opportunity for internet-native innovation,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at Circle. “Working with Cassava, we can extend the benefits of USDC and onchain infrastructure into high-growth payment corridors to deliver always-on global connectivity.”
News.Africa-Wire
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