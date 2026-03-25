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Marriott Bonvoy Partners with Ethiopian Airlines, Taking Member Travel Benefits to New Heights
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, March 24, 2026/ -- Marriott Bonvoy® (, Marriott International’s () award-winning travel programme and Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline and a Star Alliance member, today announced a partnership that gives travellers more opportunities to earn and redeem points and miles across both hotel stays and flights.
Starting today, eligible members of Marriott Bonvoy and ShebaMiles, Ethiopian Airlines’ loyalty programme, can convert ShebaMiles into Marriott Bonvoy points for hotel stays, upgrades and more, as well as Marriott Bonvoy points to ShebaMiles to book flights. Members can also choose whether to earn Marriott Bonvoy points or ShebaMiles when staying at properties participating in Marriott Bonvoy.
This collaboration marks a key partnership for Marriott Bonvoy with a leading African airline, connecting Ethiopian Airlines’ network of over 145 destinations with Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations worldwide.
“Africa is one of the world’s fastestgrowing regions for travel, and this partnership reflects our continued commitment to deliver the most rewarding travel experiences for our members,” said Andrew Watson, Chief Commercial Officer – Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Through our partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, Marriott Bonvoy members will have the freedom to enjoy the benefits of loyalty in ways that are most meaningful to them - whether earning miles during their stays or using points to get the miles they need for flights.”
Rahel Assefa, Ethiopian Airlines Group Vice President of Marketing, also remarked: “The partnership we have established with Marriott Bonvoy is part of our ongoing efforts to advance our vision of enhancing the ShebaMiles member travel experience while diversifying our service offerings. Through this new partnership, our ShebaMiles members will have greater opportunities to earn and redeem their miles through access to Marriott Bonvoy’s global network of hotels across multiple touchpoints and destinations in Africa and around the world. Ethiopian Airlines remains committed to building strategic partnerships with various stakeholders that enhance our service offerings and enable us to continually exceed our customers’ expectations.”
Ethiopian Airlines offers extensive coverage across Africa and frequent connections to major global cities such as Mumbai, Paris, London, Washington D.C. and Beijing. As a member of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline network, Ethiopian Airlines gives ShebaMiles members - and Marriott Bonvoy members who convert points to ShebaMiles - access to flight redemptions and cabin upgrades across 25 Star Alliance partner airlines serving more than 1,150 destinations.
ShebaMiles members can convert miles to Marriott Bonvoy points at a 2:1 ratio. Marriott Bonvoy members can convert points to ShebaMiles at a 3:1 ratio and will receive 5,000 bonus ShebaMiles for every 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points transferred in a single transaction. On eligible stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties, members can earn up to two miles per US dollar spent or can earn Marriott Bonvoy points as normal.
Starting today, eligible members of Marriott Bonvoy and ShebaMiles, Ethiopian Airlines’ loyalty programme, can convert ShebaMiles into Marriott Bonvoy points for hotel stays, upgrades and more, as well as Marriott Bonvoy points to ShebaMiles to book flights. Members can also choose whether to earn Marriott Bonvoy points or ShebaMiles when staying at properties participating in Marriott Bonvoy.
This collaboration marks a key partnership for Marriott Bonvoy with a leading African airline, connecting Ethiopian Airlines’ network of over 145 destinations with Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations worldwide.
“Africa is one of the world’s fastestgrowing regions for travel, and this partnership reflects our continued commitment to deliver the most rewarding travel experiences for our members,” said Andrew Watson, Chief Commercial Officer – Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Through our partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, Marriott Bonvoy members will have the freedom to enjoy the benefits of loyalty in ways that are most meaningful to them - whether earning miles during their stays or using points to get the miles they need for flights.”
Rahel Assefa, Ethiopian Airlines Group Vice President of Marketing, also remarked: “The partnership we have established with Marriott Bonvoy is part of our ongoing efforts to advance our vision of enhancing the ShebaMiles member travel experience while diversifying our service offerings. Through this new partnership, our ShebaMiles members will have greater opportunities to earn and redeem their miles through access to Marriott Bonvoy’s global network of hotels across multiple touchpoints and destinations in Africa and around the world. Ethiopian Airlines remains committed to building strategic partnerships with various stakeholders that enhance our service offerings and enable us to continually exceed our customers’ expectations.”
Ethiopian Airlines offers extensive coverage across Africa and frequent connections to major global cities such as Mumbai, Paris, London, Washington D.C. and Beijing. As a member of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline network, Ethiopian Airlines gives ShebaMiles members - and Marriott Bonvoy members who convert points to ShebaMiles - access to flight redemptions and cabin upgrades across 25 Star Alliance partner airlines serving more than 1,150 destinations.
ShebaMiles members can convert miles to Marriott Bonvoy points at a 2:1 ratio. Marriott Bonvoy members can convert points to ShebaMiles at a 3:1 ratio and will receive 5,000 bonus ShebaMiles for every 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points transferred in a single transaction. On eligible stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties, members can earn up to two miles per US dollar spent or can earn Marriott Bonvoy points as normal.
News.Africa-Wire
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