Jaadugar: A Witch In Mongolia Reveals First Main PV And Cast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, the upcoming TV anime Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, based on the award-winning manga A Witch's Life in Mongol, unveiled its first main PV. The video also features the characters' voices for the first time, while the first wave of cast members-Akira Sekine, Houko Kuwashima, Jun Saito, Ryota Suzuki, and Miyu Irino-was announced alongside cast comments and new character art.

Furthermore, the anime has been selected for the Official Competition's TV Films category at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026, scheduled to take place from June 21 to 27.

Serialized in Japan on AKITASHOTEN's Souffle website and written by Tomato Soup, A Witch's Life in Mongol is a historical court drama set in the 13th-century Mongol Empire. It depicts the story of Sitara, a young girl who strives to survive a harsh fate by using knowledge as her weapon. The series has drawn significant attention, securing 1st place in Takarajimasha's Kono manga ga sugoi! 2023 (Women's Category) and placing in the Manga Taisho for two consecutive years, in 2023 and 2024.

The TV anime is set to premiere in Japan in July 2026 in the IMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and 23 of its affiliated channels, as well as on BS Asahi. Animation production will be handled by Science SARU, the internationally acclaimed studio behind works such as DAN DA DAN, The Heike Story, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!.

The anime brings to life the story of a girl confronting her destiny amid the sweeping tide of history.

First Cast Lineup Announced; Main PV Featuring Character Voices Released

The newly released main PV reveals the anime's first cast lineup and features the characters' voices for the first time.

. Akira Sekine voices Sitara, a lonely girl who lost her mother and was torn far from her homeland.

. Houko Kuwashima voices Fatima, Muhammad's mother and kind-hearted lady of the house.

. Jun Saito, an actor active in film and dramas, makes his TV anime debut voicing Muhammad, Fatima's son and a brilliant young boy.

. Ryota Suzuki voices Tolui, son of Emperor Genghis Khan and the fourth prince of the Mongol Empire.

. Miyu Irino voices Shira, a boy living as a captive of the Mongol Empire.

The first main PV offers a first look at the story's opening, depicting a lonely, hopeless Sitara encountering the power of knowledge after being taken in by a scholar's family, and the moment her fate begins to change with the Mongol Empire's invasion.

First Main PV:

First Character Art and Details Revealed Alongside Cast Comments

The newly released character art highlights the key figures who will shape Sitara's fate, capturing both their distinct personalities and the atmosphere of the series. The story overview has also been updated, offering a deeper look at Sitara's destiny and the world in which the story unfolds. Cast comments have also been revealed, sharing each character's appeal along with the cast's excitement for the project.



Sitara (Voiced by Akira Sekine)

A lonely girl who lost her mother and was torn far from her homeland.

Taken in by a family of scholars, she lives peacefully while gaining wisdom-only to lose everything when the Mongol Empire invades...

Comment from Akira Sekine

I'm Akira Sekine, and I'll be voicing Sitara.

I'll never forget the shock I felt when I first read the manga. When I was told that I had been cast as Sitara, I was overjoyed to be able to walk alongside her, but I also felt a great deal of nervousness and pressure.

However, during the recording process, I was supported by many wonderful senior cast members and staff. Surrounded by their love and passion for the project, I pushed myself to take on as many challenges as time allowed.

I truly hope everyone will enjoy the anime! Thank you all very much for your support!!

Fatima (Voiced by Houko Kuwashima)

Muhammad's mother and kind-hearted lady of the house.

She takes in the utterly alone Sitara and cherishes her as if she were her own child.

Comment from Houko Kuwashima

When I read the manga, my first thought was,“They're animating this?!”-and I immediately knew I wanted to be involved.

During the recording process, I could feel the extraordinary passion the staff has poured into this project, which makes me even more excited for it.

I play Fatima, someone who has a profound impact on Sitara's life when she is young. Fatima holds a privileged position for a woman from this era and is both highly intelligent and well-educated. I hope I can convey as much love as possible in the brief scenes she shares with Sitara.

I hope that everyone will be deeply moved by this anime -right alongside Sitara.

Muhammad (Voiced by Jun Saito)

Fatima's son and a brilliant young boy in his own right.

He teaches young Sitara the importance of learning, and sets out on a journey to encounter all kinds of wisdom and to search for the truth.

Comment from Jun Saito

I had the privilege of voicing Muhammad. I feel like Muhammad is a character who both greatly influences the protagonist and embodies the value of knowledge. I was drawn to his calm, gentle personality.

Being involved in this project alongside professional voice actors was exciting, and while I never stopped feeling nervous, I was able to learn many invaluable lessons during the recording process.

Please look forward to the broadcast!

Tolui (Voiced by Ryota Suzuki)

Son of Emperor Genghis Khan and the fourth prince of the Mongol Empire.

Possessing the greatest share of the empire's military strength, he uses this power to invade other nations.

Comment from Ryota Suzuki

I'm Ryota Suzuki, and I voice Tolui-a character with an innocence that can brighten any room, yet who also displays exceptional martial prowess. Because this story is set against the backdrop of the Mongol Empire, I had the chance to learn about cultures and languages I had never encountered before, which really broadened my horizons. The anime fully brings out the strengths of the original manga while also beautifully capturing its artistic details, so please look forward to it. Thank you very much!!

Shira (Voiced by Miyu Irino)

A young boy captured by the Mongol Empire.

Shrewd by nature, he curries favor with Tolui in hopes of survival and rising in status.

Comment from Miyu Irino

I am one of the many fans captivated by the beautiful, cruel story created by Tomato Soup Sensei. I still remember being unable to stop turning the pages-while at the same time feeling afraid to see what would come next.

We took our time and approached each scene with great care during the recording process. The production team was able to brilliantly blend in forms of expression unique to animation while preserving the charm of the original work, and I can truly feel their deep love for this project. I'm incredibly happy to be working with Director Abel Gongora for the first time, and to be collaborating with Executive Director Yamada again. Please look forward to the broadcast.

Selected for the Official Competition in the TV Films Category at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026!

The historic Annecy International Animation Film Festival-the world's oldest and largest animation festival-will take place once again in Annecy, southeastern France, from June 21 to June 27.

Amidst a global gathering of animated works, the TV anime Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia has been officially selected to the TV Films category of this year's Official Competition. With the global animation community watching Annecy closely, please look forward to more updates as the anime takes the world stage!

Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026

Dates: June 21–27, 2026

Official Website:

Overview

Story

There was once a young girl in the 13th century slave markets of Iran.

This is the tale of a witch who toyed with a vast continent.

After losing her mother and being torn far from her homeland, Sitara found herself utterly alone.

Still young, with no ability to survive on her own and no hope for the future, she is taken in by Fatima, a kind-hearted lady from a family of scholars.

"If you study and become wise, no matter what trouble befalls you, you'll know the best way forward."

Deeply moved by the words of Fatima's son, Muhammad, Sitara came to understand the possibilities and importance of knowledge and begins to deepen her education.

She dreams that one day, she might catch up with Muhammad, who has set off on a journey in pursuit of wisdom...

Meanwhile, under the reign of Emperor Genghis Khan, the mighty Mongol Empire continues its unstoppable march, conquering nation after nation and expanding its influence across the world.

That boundless ambition finally reaches Sitara's city. At the hands of the empire's fourth prince, Tolui, her peaceful everyday life comes to an end.

Having lost everything, Sitara vows revenge against the all-consuming empire.

Broadcast Info

Airing July 2026 in the IMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and 23 of its affiliated channels as well as on BS Asahi.

Staff

Original Story:Tomato Soup“A Witch's Life in Mongol” (Souffle/AKITASHOTEN)

Executive Director:Naoko Yamada

Director:Abel Gongora

Character Design And Sakuga Chief:Kenichi Yoshida

Series Composition:Kanichi Kato

Music:Koshiro Hino

Animation Production:Science SARU

Cast

Sitara: Akira Sekine

Fatima: Houko Kuwashima

Muhammad: Jun Saito

Tolui: Ryota Suzuki

Shira: Miyu Irino

Links

Official Website:

Official X (Japanese): @anime_jaadugar ( )

Official X (Global): @Jaadugar_global ( )



About Science SARU

Science SARU is an animation production company committed to nurturing new talent and implementing cutting-edge creative technology; the company has produced projects across different mediums, including for television, film, and streaming.

Representative works include the Annecy International Animation Film Festival Feature Film Grand Prix (Cristal) winner Lu Over the Wall, as well as The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl, DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, INU-OH, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, The Colors Within, and DAN DA DAN. The company is praised worldwide for its high-quality work.

Science SARU's Official Site:

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Corporation is a national commercial broadcaster in Japan, leading the Japanese content industry and having 23 network affiliate stations covering the nation. TV Asahi produces and airs animation such as "Doraemon" from 1979, "Shin chan" from 1992, and the more recent "The Dangers in My Heart" and“SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary”. TV Asahi is also actively expanding into new businesses, including the production of original anime series in India and collaborative projects with partnering studios in Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, and the US.

When using images from the work, please include the copyright notation below.

©Tomato Soup(AKITASHOTEN)/Jaadugar Committee

Manga Information

Title: A Witch's Life in Mongol

Author: Tomato Soup

Serialized by AKITASHOTEN in Japan, available in English from YenPress

Link: