DXRACER Announces 2026 Tax Refund Promotion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tax refund season is here, and DXRACER - a pioneer in ergonomic gaming chair - is making it the perfect time to invest in your setup. Running from Mar.25 to Apr.15, the 2026 Tax Refund Sale offers savings of up to 40% on selected best-selling gaming chairs, giving gamers, professionals, and content creators the opportunity to upgrade their seating at significantly reduced prices.

Featured Offerings: Curated Selections for Diverse Needs

Whether you're a competitive esports player, a work-from-home professional, or a dedicated content creator, DXRACER's Tax Refund Gaming Chair Sale includes discounted rates across its most popular series:

Formula Series: 40% Price Reduction

Known for its precision-engineered construction, the Formula Series includes a Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, Pressure Relief Lumbar Support, and Winged Seat Base. Key models are available at 269 (original price: 449), representing a 40% reduction.

Drifting Series: 36% Price Reduction

Recognized for its dynamic design, the Drifting Series features a Winged Seat Cushion, Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, and Curved Lumbar Pillow. Core models are priced at 309 (original price: 489), a 36% discount. IP collaboration editions are also included:Black Desert Co-branded Models: Up to 33% price reduction, integrating game-inspired design elements with DXRACER's ergonomic features.

Craft Series: 30% Price Reduction

Designed for brand loyalists, the Craft Series combines breathable mesh fabric and 4D adjustable armrests with thematic game designs. Core models are now available at 419 (original price: 599). Limited-edition collaborations include Guild Wars 2 & Bananya Cat: Up to 30% price reduction, featuring custom color schemes and embroidered logos.

Blade Series: 22% Price Reduction

Engineered for space-efficient setups while maintaining support, the Blade Series includes a streamlined steel frame, lumbar memory foam, and scratch-resistant upholstery. Priced at 379 (original price: 489)-a 22% reduction-the series is suited for home offices and compact gaming spaces.

Martian Series: 18% Price Reduction

DXRACER's flagship Martian Series, crafted with ultra-soft microfiber leather and a 135° recline mechanism, is available at 649 (original price: 799). The series features an electric adjustable backrest and 4D electric lumbar support, designed for long-term comfort.

Gaming Desk: 14% Price Reduction

Complementing seating options, DXRACER's ergonomic gaming desk offers precise height adjustments and an intelligent backlit control panel. Priced at 599 (original price: 699), a 14% reduction.

Promotion Timeline: Mar.25 to Apr.15

Customers can explore the full range at collections/promotions or purchase via authorized retailers to access the adjusted pricing.

About DXRACER

DXRACER is a global provider of ergonomic gaming and office seating, trusted by esports teams, content creators, and professionals worldwide. With a focus on innovation, durability, and user-centric design, DXRACER delivers comfort for work and play, integrating technology with functional aesthetics to meet the needs of modern users.