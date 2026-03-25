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Canada Denounces Israeli Move in Southern Lebanon, Calls for De-Escalation
(MENAFN) Canada strongly denounced Israel’s intention to occupy parts of southern Lebanon on Tuesday, urging respect for the country’s sovereignty and a halt to escalating hostilities, as stated by reports.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Canada’s Foreign Ministry said, “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must not be violated. Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel must cease and they must disarm.”
The statement also reaffirmed Canada’s support for the Lebanese government and its citizens, adding: “We urge all parties to protect civilians, refrain from attacks on infrastructure, health workers and peacekeepers and act in accordance with international law.”
The warning comes amid reports that Israel intends to occupy a line of villages in southern Lebanon as a security measure against ongoing rocket fire.
Hezbollah has responded to these tensions by launching barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, citing continued Israeli operations in Lebanon despite a ceasefire established in November 2024 and the February 28 US-Israeli airstrike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Canada’s Foreign Ministry said, “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must not be violated. Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel must cease and they must disarm.”
The statement also reaffirmed Canada’s support for the Lebanese government and its citizens, adding: “We urge all parties to protect civilians, refrain from attacks on infrastructure, health workers and peacekeepers and act in accordance with international law.”
The warning comes amid reports that Israel intends to occupy a line of villages in southern Lebanon as a security measure against ongoing rocket fire.
Hezbollah has responded to these tensions by launching barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, citing continued Israeli operations in Lebanon despite a ceasefire established in November 2024 and the February 28 US-Israeli airstrike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
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