Met Dept Sounds Alert On Dust Storms, Rain In Rajasthan From March 28

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued an alert forecasting a fresh spell of dust storms and rainfall in eight districts of Rajasthan beginning March 28.

According to the Met Centre, weather conditions between March 25 and 27 will remain partly cloudy in some regions, while most parts of the state are expected to witness clear skies. The recent spell of dust storms and rainfall subsided on Tuesday.

However, the impact of a weak Western Disturbance kept skies overcast in several western districts. Light dusty winds were reported from areas such as Jaisalmer and Barmer, while temperatures recorded a gradual rise.

Jaipur witnessed clear skies and bright sunshine through the day, with the maximum temperature rising by 4 degree Celsius to settle at 33 degree Celsius.

While mornings and evenings remained slightly cool, a mild breeze during the day ensured relatively pleasant conditions. In many cities across the state, daytime temperatures remained below normal.

Meanwhile, districts including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Jodhpur experienced overcast conditions due to the lingering effect of the weak Western Disturbance.

Meanwhile, back-to-back Western Disturbances have brought in a chill in weather and minimum temperature across the state has been recorded under 20 degree Celsius except at a few places.

Chittorgarh recorded the highest temperature in the last 24 hours in the state which was 36 degree Celsius while Barmer in west Rajasthan was the hottest in the state with temperature touching the 36.8 mark.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in East Rajasthan was in Fatehpur which was the 14.1 mark while it was 17.8 degree Celsius in western Rajasthan in Churu.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said that a weak Western Disturbance is currently active over western Rajasthan, leading to light cloud cover in border areas while the rest of the state is likely to remain clear.

He added that another Western Disturbance is expected to become active from March 28, which may bring a change in weather conditions across several districts.

Under its influence, overcast skies along with dust storms and light rainfall are likely in various parts of the state.