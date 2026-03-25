PM Should Personally Brief All-Party Meet On West Asia, Say Oppn Mps

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Political leaders from across the spectrum reacted strongly on Wednesday ahead of the all-party meeting convened to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis, with several welcoming the initiative but raising concerns over its timing and format.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka welcomed the government's move but emphasised the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address all party leaders directly.

“The proposal for an all-party meeting is a positive step. But it is crucial that Prime Minister Modi personally briefs everyone about the situation in West Asia and India's role in resolving it,” he told IANS.

Ulaka's statement reflects a broader sentiment in the Opposition that the meeting should not be a routine briefing but a platform for full discussion.

From the Samajwadi Party, MP Ram Gopal Yadav highlighted concerns about the short notice.

“The meeting was called for 5 PM today, with notice sent just yesterday. From the Samajwadi Party, our leaders Javed Ali Khan and Dharmendra Yadav have been invited,” he said, signalling the party's readiness to participate but also underscoring the need for proper preparation.

BJP MP, Shashank Mani Tripathi, praised the government's approach and Prime Minister Modi's earlier statements in Parliament.

“The day before yesterday, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok Sabha to inform the nation. He made it clear that we must act together to navigate this crisis,” he said, highlighting the ruling party's focus on national unity amid the conflict.

Leaders from different parties reacted in line with their political positions: Opposition MPs stressed on transparency and a full debate, while ruling party MPs emphasised the need for coordinated action and support for the government's response.

The all-party meeting is scheduled for 5 P.M., inside the Parliament complex today.

It will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expected to brief leaders on the latest developments and India's diplomatic stance.

The meeting follows Prime Minister Modi's statements in both Houses of Parliament, where he described the West Asia situation as an“unprecedented crisis” with potential long-term implications.