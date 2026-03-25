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BEL and RRP Group sign strategic MoU to advance collaboration in Semiconductor, Unmanned Systems and Electro-Optics
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, March 24, 2026: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RRP Electronics Limited and RRP Defense Limited, both part of the RRP Group, a leading integrated technology company specializing in advanced manufacturing of semiconductors and Aerospace & Defense systems, to jointly pursue business opportunities in the domains of Semiconductors, Electro-Optics, Unmanned Systems and other advanced Defence technologies.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India’s Defence technology landscape, reinforcing national objectives focused on indigenisation and capability acceleration.
The MoU brings to the table B’L’s decades of experience in developing advanced electronics and mission-critical systems for Defence and strategic applications, RRP Electronics’Ltd’s semiconductor manufacturing expertise, and RRP Defen’e Ltd’s capabilities in Electro-Optical (EO) systems & UAV platforms, to advance the development of high-precision EO systems (surveillance systems, weapon sights), semiconductor devices and Next Generation unmanned solutions.
Under this MoU, BEL and RRP Group will jointly identify, design and develop a range of technologies for Defence and strategic applications. This partnership is envisaged to be transformational in delivering high-quality and reliable solutions pioneering technological innovations and strengthening India’s strategic capabilities. The MoU is also expected to unlock export opportunities in line with the Ministry ’f Defence’s export promotion policies.
The MoU between BEL and RRP Group was exchanged between Mrs. Niti Pandit, GM (Strategic Planning, BEL) and Mr. Rajendra Chodankar (Founder & Chairman - RRP group of Companies), in the presence of Mr. Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director-BEL, Mr. Nandha Kumar T D, GM(PDIC), Mrs. Rekha Shastry, GM(Unmanned Sys) and Mr. Dhirendra N Pandey, GM(Machilipatnam Unit).
Mr Manoj Jain, CMD, BEL said: “This MoU marks a significant step in our journey towards strengthening Indian defence ecosystem. By’combining BEL’s expertise in defence elec’ronics with RRP’s capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, Electro-Optics and UAV platforms we are confident of delivering cutting-edge, indigenous solutions that will serve both national and global requirements.”
Mr Rajendra Chodankar, Founder & Chairman - RRP Group of Companies said“ “This partnership with BEL marks a forwardlooking advancement in our journey to strengthen India’s defence technological base. Through collaboration with BEL that has long defined excellence in defence electronics, we will accelerate our intent to advance India’s defence ecosystem through work that is purposeful, dependable, and aligned with the na’ion’s longterm interests.’’’
About Bharat Electronics Limited
BEL, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defense, Government of India, is a leader in India’s Defence and strategic electronics sector. BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit enterprise with a portfolio of over 600 products spanning the domains of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Weapon Systems, Communication & Network-Centric Systems, Naval Systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Electro-optics, Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, Homeland Security, civilian products and Strategic Components.
About RRP Group (RRP Electronics Ltd and RRP Defense Ltd)
Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, RRP Group is an integrated technology company pioneering in cutting-edge technologies and high-tech manufacturing ecosystem across semiconductors, defence, and advanced aerospace systems. It functions through four specialized entities: RRP Electronics Limited (India's first OSAT facility in Maharashtra), RRP S4E Innovation Ltd, RRP Drones Innovation Ltd and RRP Defense Ltd. RRP Group is specialized in offering indigenous solutions in semiconductor packaging, Electro-optics, thermal imaging and autonomous aerial systems. Through strategic global partnerships, the group delivers mission-critical solutions to India's armed forces and key industrial sectors.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India’s Defence technology landscape, reinforcing national objectives focused on indigenisation and capability acceleration.
The MoU brings to the table B’L’s decades of experience in developing advanced electronics and mission-critical systems for Defence and strategic applications, RRP Electronics’Ltd’s semiconductor manufacturing expertise, and RRP Defen’e Ltd’s capabilities in Electro-Optical (EO) systems & UAV platforms, to advance the development of high-precision EO systems (surveillance systems, weapon sights), semiconductor devices and Next Generation unmanned solutions.
Under this MoU, BEL and RRP Group will jointly identify, design and develop a range of technologies for Defence and strategic applications. This partnership is envisaged to be transformational in delivering high-quality and reliable solutions pioneering technological innovations and strengthening India’s strategic capabilities. The MoU is also expected to unlock export opportunities in line with the Ministry ’f Defence’s export promotion policies.
The MoU between BEL and RRP Group was exchanged between Mrs. Niti Pandit, GM (Strategic Planning, BEL) and Mr. Rajendra Chodankar (Founder & Chairman - RRP group of Companies), in the presence of Mr. Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director-BEL, Mr. Nandha Kumar T D, GM(PDIC), Mrs. Rekha Shastry, GM(Unmanned Sys) and Mr. Dhirendra N Pandey, GM(Machilipatnam Unit).
Mr Manoj Jain, CMD, BEL said: “This MoU marks a significant step in our journey towards strengthening Indian defence ecosystem. By’combining BEL’s expertise in defence elec’ronics with RRP’s capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, Electro-Optics and UAV platforms we are confident of delivering cutting-edge, indigenous solutions that will serve both national and global requirements.”
Mr Rajendra Chodankar, Founder & Chairman - RRP Group of Companies said“ “This partnership with BEL marks a forwardlooking advancement in our journey to strengthen India’s defence technological base. Through collaboration with BEL that has long defined excellence in defence electronics, we will accelerate our intent to advance India’s defence ecosystem through work that is purposeful, dependable, and aligned with the na’ion’s longterm interests.’’’
About Bharat Electronics Limited
BEL, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defense, Government of India, is a leader in India’s Defence and strategic electronics sector. BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit enterprise with a portfolio of over 600 products spanning the domains of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Weapon Systems, Communication & Network-Centric Systems, Naval Systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Electro-optics, Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, Homeland Security, civilian products and Strategic Components.
About RRP Group (RRP Electronics Ltd and RRP Defense Ltd)
Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, RRP Group is an integrated technology company pioneering in cutting-edge technologies and high-tech manufacturing ecosystem across semiconductors, defence, and advanced aerospace systems. It functions through four specialized entities: RRP Electronics Limited (India's first OSAT facility in Maharashtra), RRP S4E Innovation Ltd, RRP Drones Innovation Ltd and RRP Defense Ltd. RRP Group is specialized in offering indigenous solutions in semiconductor packaging, Electro-optics, thermal imaging and autonomous aerial systems. Through strategic global partnerships, the group delivers mission-critical solutions to India's armed forces and key industrial sectors.
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