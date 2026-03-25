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Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Tuesday Lower
(MENAFN) Turkish equities closed sharply lower on Tuesday, with Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index shedding 238 points to finish at 12,930.16 — a 1.81% decline from Monday's close — as mounting geopolitical pressure in the Middle East continued to weigh on emerging market sentiment.
The index opened the session at 13,104.59, swinging between a daily high of 13,136.62 and a low of 12,908.86 before settling near the bottom of its range.
Breadth was overwhelmingly negative. Of the 100 constituent stocks, only 16 recorded gains while 80 finished in the red — a ratio that underscores the broad-based nature of the selloff.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 12.6 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to $284.8 billion, with trading volume reaching 140 billion Turkish liras ($3.17 billion) by the close of the session.
Commodity markets offered little comfort. As of 7:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT), Brent crude futures were changing hands at $99.90 per barrel, while gold held firm at $4,418.20 per ounce — reflecting continued safe-haven demand amid the regional turmoil.
On the currency front, the US dollar traded at 44.3470 against the Turkish lira, while the euro fetched 51.4530 liras. The British pound exchanged at 59.4190 liras.
The index opened the session at 13,104.59, swinging between a daily high of 13,136.62 and a low of 12,908.86 before settling near the bottom of its range.
Breadth was overwhelmingly negative. Of the 100 constituent stocks, only 16 recorded gains while 80 finished in the red — a ratio that underscores the broad-based nature of the selloff.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 12.6 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to $284.8 billion, with trading volume reaching 140 billion Turkish liras ($3.17 billion) by the close of the session.
Commodity markets offered little comfort. As of 7:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT), Brent crude futures were changing hands at $99.90 per barrel, while gold held firm at $4,418.20 per ounce — reflecting continued safe-haven demand amid the regional turmoil.
On the currency front, the US dollar traded at 44.3470 against the Turkish lira, while the euro fetched 51.4530 liras. The British pound exchanged at 59.4190 liras.
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