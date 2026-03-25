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UN Expresses Concern Over Israel’s Plans in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) The United Nations expressed concern Tuesday over escalating rhetoric and military actions after Israel announced intentions to control large areas of southern Lebanon, as stated by reports.
Stephane Dujarric, speaking in New York, said, “This is part of the increased rhetoric that is very much concerning to us. This is the last thing we would want to see. This is the last thing the Lebanese people in the South would want to see.”
Earlier, an Israeli army spokesperson issued evacuation orders for residents in multiple southern Lebanese neighborhoods, citing ongoing military operations targeting what were described as Hezbollah positions.
Dujarric emphasized the need for all parties, including Israel and Hezbollah, to fully implement Security Council Resolution 1701, warning that “there is no military solution” to the conflict.
Responding to remarks by Israel’s Finance Minister suggesting the Litani River as a new border, the UN spokesperson reiterated concerns over the rising rhetoric.
“We worry about the continuing military activity that we're seeing. The territorial integrity of Lebanon needs to be respected. The government of Lebanon needs to be respected, and the government's authority to have monopoly on the use of force and the use of arms throughout its country needs to be respected. We don't need more fighting. We don't need more rhetoric,” he said.
Stephane Dujarric, speaking in New York, said, “This is part of the increased rhetoric that is very much concerning to us. This is the last thing we would want to see. This is the last thing the Lebanese people in the South would want to see.”
Earlier, an Israeli army spokesperson issued evacuation orders for residents in multiple southern Lebanese neighborhoods, citing ongoing military operations targeting what were described as Hezbollah positions.
Dujarric emphasized the need for all parties, including Israel and Hezbollah, to fully implement Security Council Resolution 1701, warning that “there is no military solution” to the conflict.
Responding to remarks by Israel’s Finance Minister suggesting the Litani River as a new border, the UN spokesperson reiterated concerns over the rising rhetoric.
“We worry about the continuing military activity that we're seeing. The territorial integrity of Lebanon needs to be respected. The government of Lebanon needs to be respected, and the government's authority to have monopoly on the use of force and the use of arms throughout its country needs to be respected. We don't need more fighting. We don't need more rhetoric,” he said.
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