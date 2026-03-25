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S. Korea Forms Two Emergency Economic Teams Amid Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) South Korea has mobilized twin emergency economic bodies to shield its economy from the intensifying Middle East conflict, a news agency reported Wednesday.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok announced the simultaneous creation of an emergency economic situation room within the Presidential Office and a separate emergency economic headquarters operating directly under his authority — a dual-track structure designed to accelerate crisis response.
The decision arrives as global markets absorb the shockwaves of mounting tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Addressing reporters at a formal briefing, Kim cautioned that the standoff showed no signs of a quick resolution and emphasized the urgency of getting ahead of potential fallout.
"It is time now to step up the government's preemptive response system," he said, highlighting preparations for worst-case scenarios.
The mobilization follows a direct order from President Lee Jae Myung to activate an emergency architecture equipped to absorb economic shocks and defend household livelihoods. A high-level emergency economic council, chaired by the president himself, will serve as the overarching command center for all strategic decisions.
Seoul's exposure to the crisis runs deep. The country depends heavily on energy shipments routed through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint that has been effectively throttled since early March. Roughly 20 million barrels of oil transit the waterway each day; its disruption has already inflated shipping costs and sent global oil prices climbing.
To preempt domestic shortages, authorities have rolled out a series of conservation protocols. Public sector vehicles are now subject to a five-day license plate rotation system, while citizens have been urged to cut electricity and water consumption — including taking shorter showers and charging devices during daylight hours.
The broader regional crisis ignited on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched a joint military offensive against Iran. More than 1,340 people have since been killed, among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with successive waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel and Gulf states hosting American military installations.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok announced the simultaneous creation of an emergency economic situation room within the Presidential Office and a separate emergency economic headquarters operating directly under his authority — a dual-track structure designed to accelerate crisis response.
The decision arrives as global markets absorb the shockwaves of mounting tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Addressing reporters at a formal briefing, Kim cautioned that the standoff showed no signs of a quick resolution and emphasized the urgency of getting ahead of potential fallout.
"It is time now to step up the government's preemptive response system," he said, highlighting preparations for worst-case scenarios.
The mobilization follows a direct order from President Lee Jae Myung to activate an emergency architecture equipped to absorb economic shocks and defend household livelihoods. A high-level emergency economic council, chaired by the president himself, will serve as the overarching command center for all strategic decisions.
Seoul's exposure to the crisis runs deep. The country depends heavily on energy shipments routed through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint that has been effectively throttled since early March. Roughly 20 million barrels of oil transit the waterway each day; its disruption has already inflated shipping costs and sent global oil prices climbing.
To preempt domestic shortages, authorities have rolled out a series of conservation protocols. Public sector vehicles are now subject to a five-day license plate rotation system, while citizens have been urged to cut electricity and water consumption — including taking shorter showers and charging devices during daylight hours.
The broader regional crisis ignited on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched a joint military offensive against Iran. More than 1,340 people have since been killed, among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with successive waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel and Gulf states hosting American military installations.
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