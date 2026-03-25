403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Calls for Regional Security Alliance
(MENAFN) Iran on Wednesday called on Middle Eastern nations to form a “security and military alliance” that would deliberately leave out both the United States and Israel.
“The time has come to establish a security alliance without the presence of the United States and Israel," stated Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in a recorded message directed to Arab and Islamic countries.
He characterized the actions of the US and Israel toward Iran as marking a “new phase,” adding that Iran is taking a leading role in safeguarding the broader Islamic community.
Zolfaghari further stressed the importance of avoiding dependence on foreign forces and instead returning to Quranic principles. He noted that nations in the region are capable of maintaining their own security without relying on distant powers.
"We must unite to guarantee our security and move towards a collective security charter based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, core and solid foundation," he said.
Tensions have intensified following US and Israeli attacks on Iran that began on February 28.
In response, Iran has launched multiple drone and missile operations aimed at Israel as well as Gulf states that host US military installations.
“The time has come to establish a security alliance without the presence of the United States and Israel," stated Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in a recorded message directed to Arab and Islamic countries.
He characterized the actions of the US and Israel toward Iran as marking a “new phase,” adding that Iran is taking a leading role in safeguarding the broader Islamic community.
Zolfaghari further stressed the importance of avoiding dependence on foreign forces and instead returning to Quranic principles. He noted that nations in the region are capable of maintaining their own security without relying on distant powers.
"We must unite to guarantee our security and move towards a collective security charter based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, core and solid foundation," he said.
Tensions have intensified following US and Israeli attacks on Iran that began on February 28.
In response, Iran has launched multiple drone and missile operations aimed at Israel as well as Gulf states that host US military installations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment