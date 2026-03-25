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Sanders Rejects Iran War Funding
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders declared on Tuesday that he would “absolutely not” endorse a proposed $200 billion allocation tied to the Iran war, pledging to put forward legislation aimed at halting weapons shipments to Israel. His remarks signal firm opposition to the funding request and a broader critique of current foreign policy decisions.
“Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers,” Sanders stated when questioned about whether he would support the Trump administration’s proposal.
During his appearance with CNN, Sanders further asserted that the United States “started this war” with Iran in coordination with Israel. He also voiced concern over increasing fuel costs and intensifying financial burdens facing Americans, arguing that the administration has not sufficiently addressed affordability issues.
“Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned,” he said, emphasizing public anxiety over the economic situation and criticizing leadership priorities.
He expanded on his criticism by stating, “The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East,” underscoring his view of the conflict’s origins and consequences.
The Vermont senator additionally scrutinized Washington’s relationship with Israel, referencing its actions in Gaza and cautioning that the war with Iran could demand “hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars.”
He highlighted that many Americans are already grappling with essential expenses, including housing, healthcare, and food.
“Whether you’re Republicans or Democrats, this is not a war that the American people want,” he concluded, stressing bipartisan public opposition to the conflict.
“Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers,” Sanders stated when questioned about whether he would support the Trump administration’s proposal.
During his appearance with CNN, Sanders further asserted that the United States “started this war” with Iran in coordination with Israel. He also voiced concern over increasing fuel costs and intensifying financial burdens facing Americans, arguing that the administration has not sufficiently addressed affordability issues.
“Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned,” he said, emphasizing public anxiety over the economic situation and criticizing leadership priorities.
He expanded on his criticism by stating, “The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East,” underscoring his view of the conflict’s origins and consequences.
The Vermont senator additionally scrutinized Washington’s relationship with Israel, referencing its actions in Gaza and cautioning that the war with Iran could demand “hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars.”
He highlighted that many Americans are already grappling with essential expenses, including housing, healthcare, and food.
“Whether you’re Republicans or Democrats, this is not a war that the American people want,” he concluded, stressing bipartisan public opposition to the conflict.
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