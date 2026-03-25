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Kuwait Activates Air Defenses Amid New Wave of Drone, Missile Strikes
(MENAFN) Kuwait announced Wednesday that its air defense systems were actively responding to a fresh wave of “hostile” drone and missile attacks, as stated by reports.
“The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets,” the army stated on the social media platform X.
Authorities urged residents to follow all security and safety guidelines issued by relevant agencies.
Regional tensions have risen sharply since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran. In response, Tehran has carried out repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Gulf nations hosting US military installations, contributing to ongoing instability in the area.
“The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets,” the army stated on the social media platform X.
Authorities urged residents to follow all security and safety guidelines issued by relevant agencies.
Regional tensions have risen sharply since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran. In response, Tehran has carried out repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Gulf nations hosting US military installations, contributing to ongoing instability in the area.
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