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Legalizing Execution of Palestinian Detainees Moves Forward
(MENAFN) Israel’s parliamentary National Security Committee gave approval late Tuesday to a proposed law, marking progress toward permitting the execution of Palestinian detainees.
The proposal is anticipated to be submitted to the Knesset’s General Assembly in the coming week for voting during its second and third readings, which represent the concluding phases before it can be enacted as binding legislation.
The committee introduced several revisions to the draft, which had already cleared its initial vote, according to an Israeli public broadcaster. The report also noted that executions would be implemented by hanging.
Individuals sentenced to capital punishment would be held in a distinct detention facility, where visits would be prohibited except for authorized staff, while meetings with legal counsel would be conducted solely through video communication.
According to the draft, the execution would need to take place within 90 days following the ruling.
The legislation further indicates that the death penalty could be enforced without a formal request from prosecutors, that a unanimous decision would not be necessary to impose such a sentence, and that a simple majority would suffice to reach a verdict.
Military courts overseeing Palestinians residing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank would likewise have the authority to issue death sentences, with the defense minister granted the ability to present an opinion to the judicial panel.
In situations where Palestinians under Israeli occupation receive a death sentence, the draft law stipulates that all options for clemency or appeal would be eliminated.
The proposal is anticipated to be submitted to the Knesset’s General Assembly in the coming week for voting during its second and third readings, which represent the concluding phases before it can be enacted as binding legislation.
The committee introduced several revisions to the draft, which had already cleared its initial vote, according to an Israeli public broadcaster. The report also noted that executions would be implemented by hanging.
Individuals sentenced to capital punishment would be held in a distinct detention facility, where visits would be prohibited except for authorized staff, while meetings with legal counsel would be conducted solely through video communication.
According to the draft, the execution would need to take place within 90 days following the ruling.
The legislation further indicates that the death penalty could be enforced without a formal request from prosecutors, that a unanimous decision would not be necessary to impose such a sentence, and that a simple majority would suffice to reach a verdict.
Military courts overseeing Palestinians residing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank would likewise have the authority to issue death sentences, with the defense minister granted the ability to present an opinion to the judicial panel.
In situations where Palestinians under Israeli occupation receive a death sentence, the draft law stipulates that all options for clemency or appeal would be eliminated.
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