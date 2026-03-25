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North Korea’s Leader Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Russia
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has doubled down on Pyongyang's ironclad ties with Moscow, declaring an "alliance of strong mutual support" that signals deepening military and political cohesion between the two heavily sanctioned nations.
The pledge came in response to a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hailed Kim's re-election as president of the State Affairs Commission — North Korea's supreme governing body — during the opening session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly held in Pyongyang on Sunday.
In remarks reported Wednesday by a state-run news agency, Kim left no ambiguity about where Pyongyang stands: "Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. This is our choice and unshakable will."
Putin, in his congratulatory note, reciprocated by pledging continued close cooperation to advance the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.
The exchange underscores a relationship that has grown rapidly in both scope and consequence. In 2024, Pyongyang and Moscow signed a sweeping strategic partnership committing each side to mutual military assistance if attacked by a third party — a pact that critics in the West and Asia warn effectively institutionalizes a wartime axis.
That concern has since been borne out on the battlefield. South Korea's intelligence agency estimates that approximately 15,000 North Korean combat troops were dispatched to bolster Russia's war effort in Ukraine, with Pyongyang allegedly absorbing around 2,000 casualties in the process. In August 2025, an additional contingent of roughly 1,000 military engineers was deployed to Russia's Kursk region, tasked with clearing land mines left behind from clashes with Ukrainian forces.
The latest declarations from Kim suggest that rather than stepping back, Pyongyang intends to deepen its role as one of Moscow's most consequential — and controversial — wartime partners.
The pledge came in response to a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hailed Kim's re-election as president of the State Affairs Commission — North Korea's supreme governing body — during the opening session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly held in Pyongyang on Sunday.
In remarks reported Wednesday by a state-run news agency, Kim left no ambiguity about where Pyongyang stands: "Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. This is our choice and unshakable will."
Putin, in his congratulatory note, reciprocated by pledging continued close cooperation to advance the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.
The exchange underscores a relationship that has grown rapidly in both scope and consequence. In 2024, Pyongyang and Moscow signed a sweeping strategic partnership committing each side to mutual military assistance if attacked by a third party — a pact that critics in the West and Asia warn effectively institutionalizes a wartime axis.
That concern has since been borne out on the battlefield. South Korea's intelligence agency estimates that approximately 15,000 North Korean combat troops were dispatched to bolster Russia's war effort in Ukraine, with Pyongyang allegedly absorbing around 2,000 casualties in the process. In August 2025, an additional contingent of roughly 1,000 military engineers was deployed to Russia's Kursk region, tasked with clearing land mines left behind from clashes with Ukrainian forces.
The latest declarations from Kim suggest that rather than stepping back, Pyongyang intends to deepen its role as one of Moscow's most consequential — and controversial — wartime partners.
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