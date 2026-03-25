Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, it will be cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly at 10-20 KT, gusting to 40 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be variable, mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at 13-23 KT, gusting to 45 KT with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 2-4 ft, rising to 5 ft with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be 4-7 ft, rising to 15 ft with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 3-7 km / 2 km or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4-9 km / 3 km or less with thundery rain.



Minimum and maximum temperatures across cities

Doha 23°C - 26°C

Dukhan 19°C - 24°C

Mesaieed 22°C - 25°C

Wakrah 23°C - 26°C

Al Khor 21°C - 26°C

Ruwais 20°C - 24°C

Abu Samra 17°C - 24°C

