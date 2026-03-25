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Proposed US Plan Seeks De-escalation in Middle East
(MENAFN) A recent report indicates that the United States has forwarded a comprehensive 15-point framework to Iran intended to ease tensions and address the ongoing Middle East conflict.
According to The New York Times, which cited two officials familiar with the diplomatic efforts, the proposal was transmitted through Pakistan and lays out measures targeting Iran’s nuclear activities, ballistic missile capabilities, and security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz.
The article noted that uncertainty persists regarding Tehran’s willingness to approve the initiative, as well as Israel’s stance on the matter. Meanwhile, hostilities have entered their fourth week, with continued US-Israeli military operations and corresponding Iranian counteractions shaping the situation on the ground.
Pakistan has taken on a notable mediating role in the process, with Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir acting as a central intermediary between Washington and Tehran. Officials referenced in the report emphasized that Islamabad has expressed readiness to facilitate negotiations, provided both parties consent to engage.
Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump declared a temporary five-day suspension of attacks targeting Iranian power facilities and energy sites. He attributed this pause to “very good and productive” discussions that had taken place with Iranian representatives over the preceding two days.
From Iran’s side, authorities confirmed receiving communications from certain “friendly countries,” which conveyed a US appeal for talks aimed at ending the conflict. However, Iranian officials firmly rejected claims that any direct negotiations with Washington had occurred.
Since February 28, US and Israeli forces have conducted extensive airstrikes across Iranian territory, resulting in the deaths of over 1,340 individuals, including the country’s Supreme Leader at the time, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched a series of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as at Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military installations. These retaliatory actions have led to casualties, inflicted infrastructure damage, and caused disruptions to global markets and aviation systems.
According to The New York Times, which cited two officials familiar with the diplomatic efforts, the proposal was transmitted through Pakistan and lays out measures targeting Iran’s nuclear activities, ballistic missile capabilities, and security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz.
The article noted that uncertainty persists regarding Tehran’s willingness to approve the initiative, as well as Israel’s stance on the matter. Meanwhile, hostilities have entered their fourth week, with continued US-Israeli military operations and corresponding Iranian counteractions shaping the situation on the ground.
Pakistan has taken on a notable mediating role in the process, with Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir acting as a central intermediary between Washington and Tehran. Officials referenced in the report emphasized that Islamabad has expressed readiness to facilitate negotiations, provided both parties consent to engage.
Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump declared a temporary five-day suspension of attacks targeting Iranian power facilities and energy sites. He attributed this pause to “very good and productive” discussions that had taken place with Iranian representatives over the preceding two days.
From Iran’s side, authorities confirmed receiving communications from certain “friendly countries,” which conveyed a US appeal for talks aimed at ending the conflict. However, Iranian officials firmly rejected claims that any direct negotiations with Washington had occurred.
Since February 28, US and Israeli forces have conducted extensive airstrikes across Iranian territory, resulting in the deaths of over 1,340 individuals, including the country’s Supreme Leader at the time, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched a series of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as at Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military installations. These retaliatory actions have led to casualties, inflicted infrastructure damage, and caused disruptions to global markets and aviation systems.
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