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US Aims for Expanded Military Presence in Greenland
(MENAFN) The United States is currently engaged in talks with Denmark to obtain access to three more defense sites in Greenland, according to a senior American military official cited in a report released Tuesday.
Gregory Guillot, who leads United States Northern Command, informed a Senate hearing on March 19 that Washington aims to broaden its military reach beyond Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base in northern Greenland, as reported by a media outlet.
Guillot explained that the negotiations are taking place under the structure of the 1951 defense agreement between the two nations, describing the arrangement as "very advantageous" for American military activities in the area. He also noted that Denmark and Greenland have been "very cooperative," adding that every US request to date has been fulfilled.
His statements indicate that a longstanding diplomatic tension surrounding Greenland could be easing, particularly regarding defense and security issues, as both parties appear to be adopting a practical and cooperative approach moving ahead.
While the exact locations being considered were not revealed during the hearing, experts suggest that possible sites might include Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and regions close to Pituffik. These areas still maintain strategic facilities such as runways and deep-water harbors dating back to the Cold War-era American military presence.
Meanwhile, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark’s foreign minister, has received mixed reactions for his handling of relations with Washington, particularly after channeling disputes over US interest in Greenland into organized working groups instead of direct public clashes.
Gregory Guillot, who leads United States Northern Command, informed a Senate hearing on March 19 that Washington aims to broaden its military reach beyond Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base in northern Greenland, as reported by a media outlet.
Guillot explained that the negotiations are taking place under the structure of the 1951 defense agreement between the two nations, describing the arrangement as "very advantageous" for American military activities in the area. He also noted that Denmark and Greenland have been "very cooperative," adding that every US request to date has been fulfilled.
His statements indicate that a longstanding diplomatic tension surrounding Greenland could be easing, particularly regarding defense and security issues, as both parties appear to be adopting a practical and cooperative approach moving ahead.
While the exact locations being considered were not revealed during the hearing, experts suggest that possible sites might include Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and regions close to Pituffik. These areas still maintain strategic facilities such as runways and deep-water harbors dating back to the Cold War-era American military presence.
Meanwhile, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark’s foreign minister, has received mixed reactions for his handling of relations with Washington, particularly after channeling disputes over US interest in Greenland into organized working groups instead of direct public clashes.
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