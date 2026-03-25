Azerbaijani Oil Decreases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved down by $0.05, or 0.04%, on March 24 from the previous level, coming in at $116 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.59, or 0.53%, to $110.38 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $1.04, or 1.3%, to $80.95 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $1.09, or 1%, to $111.14 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.