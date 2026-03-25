Turkmenistan, China Discuss Strengthening Ties And Implementing Agreements
The talks were held during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan Ji Shuming.
Particular attention was paid to the recent visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan to China, during which a meeting was held with President of China Xi Jinping.
In the course of the negotiations, the diplomats engaged in a dialogue regarding the actionable execution of the agreements established during the visit.
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