VALLOUREC WINS FIVE CONTRACTS FOR OCTG PRODUCTS IN INDONESIA

Meudon (France), on 25 March 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that it has signed two contracts in February 2026 for 14,000 tons of OCTG products, which are part of a series of five contracts signed recently with different operators in Indonesia. These orders represent a total volume of approximately 36,000 tons of premium pipes and connections to support the Oil & Gas operations of around 140 wells in the region.

Primarily located in deep offshore environments, these complex projects illustrate the technical challenges of the Indonesia's energy sector, that requires solutions capable of withstanding high pressures and extreme conditions. To meet these specific requirements, Vallourec will supply a range of its advanced connections, including VAM® 21, a leading market standard that delivers safe and reliable performance.

The pipes will be entirely heat treated and threaded at PTCT, Vallourec's subsidiary in Indonesia, providing operators with premium solutions that maximizes local production and brings value to the country.

Jérôme Favre, Senior Vice-President OCTG Services and Accessories Business Line commented:“ These successes with different customers highlight the long-standing relationship of trust we have built with key oil & gas players in Indonesia. They confirm the market's recognition of the quality of our products-and in particular the reliability of our VAM® 21 connections-in meeting complex technical specifications for offshore and deep offshore environments.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

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Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

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Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

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Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

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