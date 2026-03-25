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Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Annual Report 2025


2026-03-25 02:01:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 25 March 2026 - Zelluna ASA, a company pioneering allogeneic“off-the-shelf” T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, announces that the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2025.

A PDF version of the Annual Report, as well as the report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), are attached to this release. The Annual Report is also available on the company's website:

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 913 02 965

Attachments

  • Zelluna Annual Report 2025
  • 254900B4VALJZR9TL744-2025-12-31-1-en

MENAFN25032026004107003653ID1110903378



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