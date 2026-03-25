Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India Escorts LPG Ships Amid Hormuz Tensions, Navy Chief's Big Statement West Asia Conflict


2026-03-25 02:00:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted concerns over disruptions at critical global shipping routes at the International Conference on India-Japan Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the Naval Chief stressed that any disruption at maritime chokepoints like Hormuz poses serious risks for energy-importing nations such as India and Japan. The remarks come after the Indian Navy escorted LPG vessels to ensure safe passage amid escalating regional tensions Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical oil and gas transit routes, making security in the region vital for global energy supply.

MENAFN25032026007385015968ID1110903372



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search