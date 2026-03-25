India Escorts LPG Ships Amid Hormuz Tensions, Navy Chief's Big Statement West Asia Conflict

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted concerns over disruptions at critical global shipping routes at the International Conference on India-Japan Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the Naval Chief stressed that any disruption at maritime chokepoints like Hormuz poses serious risks for energy-importing nations such as India and Japan. The remarks come after the Indian Navy escorted LPG vessels to ensure safe passage amid escalating regional tensions Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical oil and gas transit routes, making security in the region vital for global energy supply.

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