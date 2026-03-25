Bengaluru Rent Shock: Landlord Demands ₹3 Lakh Deposit, Internet Reacts (WATCH)

A Bengaluru-based content producer has detailed her problems with househunting in the city, where exorbitant rental costs and security deposits have made finding an affordable home increasingly challenging. Upasna Dogra stated in an Instagram video that she is looking for a property to rent in Bengaluru - her third in as many years - and has until the end of the month to decide.

Unfortunately, her househunting quest has been beset with issues right from the start. Upasna said the first and foremost, it is the high security deposit in Bengaluru that acts as a deterrent. She recorded her conversation with a possible landlord in which she asked him how much the security deposit for his flat was. "₹3 lakh," the landlord said.

Upasna's expression of displeasure at hearing this figure effectively expressed her emotions. After hanging up the phone, she ranted about the hefty security deposits required in Bangalore. "I want to talk about why the deposit in Bangalore is so high," she told me. "I lived in Delhi on a rental basis. My other buddies have lived in cities. Nowhere is the deposit ten times your rent," she said.

Next, the content creator stated that she is seeking for a large and roomy home with plenty of natural light. Instead, she has discovered a host of difficulties, such as buildings without elevators, power, or space.

Upasna also criticised landlords who characterise their properties as "cosy" in web listings. "I've also grasped what cosy implies. "You won't have room to put your foot on the ground," she warned.

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Social media Reacts

Instagram people who saw her video mainly agreed with the comments she made.

One individual compared the soaring security payments to placing a fixed investment without receiving any interest. "Exactly. The sheer chutzpah of asking for ten times as much security. Bhai, FD nahi karani humein bina interest ki (We don't want an FC without interest)," one individual said in the comments.

"Once I was asked for Rs 6.4 lakh," another remembered.

"Legally an owner can charge only up to 3 months rent as deposit.. but again who am I kidding," according to a user.

"No lift, no window, no balcony, no late night, no alcohol, no space for your bed and you together, non existent hall- pls send 10k token," another said.