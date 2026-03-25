403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Advances Draft Law Allowing Death Penalty for Palestinians
(MENAFN) A key committee within Knesset has approved a draft law that would pave the way for the execution of Palestinian detainees, marking a significant step toward its potential adoption, as stated by reports.
The proposed legislation is set to be brought before the parliament’s General Assembly next week for its second and third readings—the final stages required for it to become law.
According to reports, the National Security Committee introduced several revisions to the draft, which had already cleared its initial vote. The updated version outlines that executions would be carried out by hanging.
Under the proposal, individuals sentenced to death would be held in a designated detention facility where visits would be strictly prohibited, except for authorized personnel. Access to legal counsel would be limited to remote consultations via video.
The bill also mandates that any execution must take place within 90 days following the ruling.
Additionally, the legislation allows courts to issue death sentences without a formal request from prosecutors, removes the requirement for unanimous decisions, and permits rulings to be made by a simple majority.
Military courts overseeing Palestinians in the occupied West Bank would also be granted authority to impose capital punishment, while the defense minister would be allowed to submit input to the judicial panel.
In cases involving Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, the proposal specifies that options for appeal or clemency would not be available.
The proposed legislation is set to be brought before the parliament’s General Assembly next week for its second and third readings—the final stages required for it to become law.
According to reports, the National Security Committee introduced several revisions to the draft, which had already cleared its initial vote. The updated version outlines that executions would be carried out by hanging.
Under the proposal, individuals sentenced to death would be held in a designated detention facility where visits would be strictly prohibited, except for authorized personnel. Access to legal counsel would be limited to remote consultations via video.
The bill also mandates that any execution must take place within 90 days following the ruling.
Additionally, the legislation allows courts to issue death sentences without a formal request from prosecutors, removes the requirement for unanimous decisions, and permits rulings to be made by a simple majority.
Military courts overseeing Palestinians in the occupied West Bank would also be granted authority to impose capital punishment, while the defense minister would be allowed to submit input to the judicial panel.
In cases involving Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, the proposal specifies that options for appeal or clemency would not be available.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment