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Iran Strikes US Base at Erbil Airport in Northern Iraq
(MENAFN) Iran announced Tuesday that it had carried out a strike targeting a US military base located at Erbil airport in northern Iraq, as stated by reports.
According to accounts citing Iranian military sources, the attack involved the use of ground-to-ground missiles aimed at US forces stationed at the facility.
The announcement followed earlier statements from the Kurdish Regional Government, which reported that six Peshmerga fighters were killed and 30 others wounded after Iranian ballistic missiles struck military sites in Erbil.
Nechirvan Barzani, head of the regional administration, denounced the strike, describing it as a “hostile act.”
Tensions across the region have continued to escalate since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces initiated strikes on Iran.
Since then, Tehran has responded with repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that host US military installations, contributing to the widening conflict.
According to accounts citing Iranian military sources, the attack involved the use of ground-to-ground missiles aimed at US forces stationed at the facility.
The announcement followed earlier statements from the Kurdish Regional Government, which reported that six Peshmerga fighters were killed and 30 others wounded after Iranian ballistic missiles struck military sites in Erbil.
Nechirvan Barzani, head of the regional administration, denounced the strike, describing it as a “hostile act.”
Tensions across the region have continued to escalate since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces initiated strikes on Iran.
Since then, Tehran has responded with repeated drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that host US military installations, contributing to the widening conflict.
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