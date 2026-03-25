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Iran Calls for Muslim Defense Alliance Excluding U.S., Israel
(MENAFN) Iran on Wednesday issued a bold call for Middle Eastern nations to forge a regional "security and military alliance" that would categorically exclude both the United States and Israel.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, delivered the appeal directly to the Arab and Islamic world via video message, declaring: "The time has come to establish a security alliance without the presence of the United States and Israel."
Zolfaghari framed ongoing American and Israeli military action against Tehran as the dawn of a "new phase," positioning Iran as the primary defender of the broader Islamic nation. He further warned against dependence on outside powers, urging a return to Quranic principles as the foundation of regional self-reliance — arguing that neighboring nations have no need of distant powers to safeguard their own security.
"We must unite to guarantee our security and move towards a collective security charter based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, core and solid foundation," he added.
The remarks come amid a sharp deterioration in regional stability following the outbreak of US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory on Feb. 28. Since then, Tehran has launched successive waves of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel and at Gulf states where US military forces are based, signaling a widening theater of confrontation with no immediate sign of de-escalation.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, delivered the appeal directly to the Arab and Islamic world via video message, declaring: "The time has come to establish a security alliance without the presence of the United States and Israel."
Zolfaghari framed ongoing American and Israeli military action against Tehran as the dawn of a "new phase," positioning Iran as the primary defender of the broader Islamic nation. He further warned against dependence on outside powers, urging a return to Quranic principles as the foundation of regional self-reliance — arguing that neighboring nations have no need of distant powers to safeguard their own security.
"We must unite to guarantee our security and move towards a collective security charter based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, core and solid foundation," he added.
The remarks come amid a sharp deterioration in regional stability following the outbreak of US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory on Feb. 28. Since then, Tehran has launched successive waves of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel and at Gulf states where US military forces are based, signaling a widening theater of confrontation with no immediate sign of de-escalation.
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