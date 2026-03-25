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Iran Calls for Regional Military Alliance Excluding US, Israel
(MENAFN) Iran on Wednesday called on countries across the Middle East to create a joint “security and military alliance” that would deliberately leave out both the United States and Israel, as stated by reports.
In a recorded message directed at Arab and Islamic nations, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, declared: “The time has come to establish a security alliance without the presence of the United States and Israel,"
He characterized the ongoing US and Israeli actions against Iran as marking a “new phase,” adding that Iran is taking a leading role in defending the broader Islamic world.
Zolfaghari also stressed the importance of regional self-reliance, urging neighboring countries to avoid depending on outside powers and instead return to principles rooted in the Quran. He stated that nations in the region are capable of ensuring their own security without external involvement.
"We must unite to guarantee our security and move towards a collective security charter based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, core and solid foundation," he said.
Tensions have continued to rise since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran.
Since then, Iran has responded with multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf states hosting US military bases, contributing to ongoing instability in the region.
In a recorded message directed at Arab and Islamic nations, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, declared: “The time has come to establish a security alliance without the presence of the United States and Israel,"
He characterized the ongoing US and Israeli actions against Iran as marking a “new phase,” adding that Iran is taking a leading role in defending the broader Islamic world.
Zolfaghari also stressed the importance of regional self-reliance, urging neighboring countries to avoid depending on outside powers and instead return to principles rooted in the Quran. He stated that nations in the region are capable of ensuring their own security without external involvement.
"We must unite to guarantee our security and move towards a collective security charter based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, core and solid foundation," he said.
Tensions have continued to rise since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran.
Since then, Iran has responded with multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf states hosting US military bases, contributing to ongoing instability in the region.
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