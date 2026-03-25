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U.S. Works to Secure Three New Military Bases in Greenland
(MENAFN) The United States is actively negotiating with Denmark to secure access to three new defense installations across Greenland, a senior US military commander disclosed in testimony that surfaced in a report published Tuesday.
Gregory Guillot, commander of US Northern Command, revealed during a Senate hearing on March 19 that Washington is looking to expand its military presence well beyond Pituffik Space Base—formerly known as Thule Air Base—in northern Greenland, according to the Danish daily Berlingske.
Guillot framed the ongoing discussions within the boundaries of the 1951 bilateral defense agreement between the two nations, characterizing the deal as "very advantageous" for American operations in the region. He further noted that Denmark and Greenland have been "very cooperative," adding that every US request put forward had been met with accommodation.
The remarks signal a notable thaw in what had been a fraught diplomatic standoff over Greenland, with both sides now appearing to favor a pragmatic, security-focused approach over political confrontation.
While the specific locations were withheld from the hearing record, analysts point to Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and areas surrounding Pituffik as likely candidates—sites that retain Cold War-era military infrastructure including airfields and deep-water ports.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has drawn mixed reactions for his handling of Washington's overtures, having steered what could have been an explosive confrontation over Greenland into structured working groups—a move praised by some as shrewd diplomacy and criticized by others as overly accommodating.
The backdrop to these negotiations is President Donald Trump's sustained campaign to bring Greenland under US control, a push rooted in national security concerns over Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. Trump had at one stage threatened sanctions against European nations resistant to the idea—threats he subsequently walked back following talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. That meeting produced a framework for a potential agreement covering both Greenland and the broader Arctic, laying the groundwork for the trilateral discussions now underway between Washington, Copenhagen, and Nuuk.
Gregory Guillot, commander of US Northern Command, revealed during a Senate hearing on March 19 that Washington is looking to expand its military presence well beyond Pituffik Space Base—formerly known as Thule Air Base—in northern Greenland, according to the Danish daily Berlingske.
Guillot framed the ongoing discussions within the boundaries of the 1951 bilateral defense agreement between the two nations, characterizing the deal as "very advantageous" for American operations in the region. He further noted that Denmark and Greenland have been "very cooperative," adding that every US request put forward had been met with accommodation.
The remarks signal a notable thaw in what had been a fraught diplomatic standoff over Greenland, with both sides now appearing to favor a pragmatic, security-focused approach over political confrontation.
While the specific locations were withheld from the hearing record, analysts point to Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and areas surrounding Pituffik as likely candidates—sites that retain Cold War-era military infrastructure including airfields and deep-water ports.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has drawn mixed reactions for his handling of Washington's overtures, having steered what could have been an explosive confrontation over Greenland into structured working groups—a move praised by some as shrewd diplomacy and criticized by others as overly accommodating.
The backdrop to these negotiations is President Donald Trump's sustained campaign to bring Greenland under US control, a push rooted in national security concerns over Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. Trump had at one stage threatened sanctions against European nations resistant to the idea—threats he subsequently walked back following talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. That meeting produced a framework for a potential agreement covering both Greenland and the broader Arctic, laying the groundwork for the trilateral discussions now underway between Washington, Copenhagen, and Nuuk.
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