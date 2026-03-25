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Iraqi Factions Step Up Attacks on US Bases Across the Region

Iraqi Factions Step Up Attacks on US Bases Across the Region


2026-03-25 01:49:57
(MENAFN) Armed groups in Iraq launched a series of 23 attacks against US military bases in Iraq and across the region over the past 24 hours, according to a statement released early Wednesday, as stated by reports.

The group known as Islamic Resistance in Iraq said the operations were carried out using both drones and rockets, though it did not disclose further operational details.

The broader conflict has continued to intensify since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces began conducting strikes on Iran.

In response, Iran has repeatedly carried out drone and missile operations targeting Israel, along with Gulf states that host US military installations, further fueling instability across the region.

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