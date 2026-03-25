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Iranian Rocket Strikes Set Off Alarms in Central Israel
(MENAFN) Air raid sirens were activated across central Israel after rockets were fired from Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, as reported by various sources.
According to reports, warning systems were triggered in the Sharon area, with local media confirming the alerts.
Israel’s Home Front Command stated that one of the incoming rockets was intercepted, though no additional specifics were disclosed.
At the same time, the Israeli military announced via the social media platform X that it had launched a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Late Tuesday into Wednesday, sirens were also heard in Jerusalem and other parts of central Israel following another wave of rocket fire originating from Iran.
Figures released by Israel’s Health Ministry late Tuesday showed that the number of injured individuals since the conflict with Iran began has climbed to 4,918.
The situation has intensified steadily since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces initiated strikes on Iranian territory.
In response, Iran has carried out multiple drone and missile attacks directed at Israel as well as Gulf nations that host US military installations, contributing to rising casualties and damage across the region.
According to reports, warning systems were triggered in the Sharon area, with local media confirming the alerts.
Israel’s Home Front Command stated that one of the incoming rockets was intercepted, though no additional specifics were disclosed.
At the same time, the Israeli military announced via the social media platform X that it had launched a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Late Tuesday into Wednesday, sirens were also heard in Jerusalem and other parts of central Israel following another wave of rocket fire originating from Iran.
Figures released by Israel’s Health Ministry late Tuesday showed that the number of injured individuals since the conflict with Iran began has climbed to 4,918.
The situation has intensified steadily since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces initiated strikes on Iranian territory.
In response, Iran has carried out multiple drone and missile attacks directed at Israel as well as Gulf nations that host US military installations, contributing to rising casualties and damage across the region.
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