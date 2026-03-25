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Nine Dead in Israeli Strikes on Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) A renewed barrage of Israeli airstrikes tore through southern Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least nine people and wounding 47 others, according to Lebanese media reports.
A Lebanese news agency, citing the Health Ministry, reported that a strike on the town of Habboush in Nabatieh killed three people and left 18 others injured. A separate Israeli attack targeting the al-Alam roundabout in Tyre wounded an additional 24 individuals.
Violence also struck the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp, where an Israeli raid claimed two lives and injured four others. In Adloun, near Sidon, another strike killed four people and wounded one more.
The assaults are part of a broader Israeli military campaign that has combined relentless aerial bombardment with a ground offensive in southern Lebanon—operations that have been underway since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2.
Lebanese authorities report the cumulative toll from Israeli strikes has now reached at least 1,072 killed and 2,966 wounded since the escalation began.
The surge in violence across Lebanon is directly tied to the wider regional conflagration triggered by a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has killed more than 1,340 people to date. Tehran has responded with drone and missile salvos aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states, asserting the strikes are directed at "US military assets."
A Lebanese news agency, citing the Health Ministry, reported that a strike on the town of Habboush in Nabatieh killed three people and left 18 others injured. A separate Israeli attack targeting the al-Alam roundabout in Tyre wounded an additional 24 individuals.
Violence also struck the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp, where an Israeli raid claimed two lives and injured four others. In Adloun, near Sidon, another strike killed four people and wounded one more.
The assaults are part of a broader Israeli military campaign that has combined relentless aerial bombardment with a ground offensive in southern Lebanon—operations that have been underway since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2.
Lebanese authorities report the cumulative toll from Israeli strikes has now reached at least 1,072 killed and 2,966 wounded since the escalation began.
The surge in violence across Lebanon is directly tied to the wider regional conflagration triggered by a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has killed more than 1,340 people to date. Tehran has responded with drone and missile salvos aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states, asserting the strikes are directed at "US military assets."
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