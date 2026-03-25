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Israel Approves Bill to Allow Execution of Palestinian Prisoners
(MENAFN) Israel's parliament took a significant step Tuesday toward legalizing the execution of Palestinian prisoners, as the Knesset's National Security Committee greenlit a draft bill that could soon become enforceable law.
The legislation is slated to face its second and third readings before the Knesset's General Assembly next week—the final legislative hurdles before it can take legal effect.
An Israeli public broadcaster, reported that the committee introduced several amendments before the bill cleared its first vote, confirming that executions would be carried out by hanging.
Under the bill's provisions, death row inmates would be confined to a dedicated detention facility, barred from receiving visitors except authorized personnel, and permitted legal consultations exclusively through video calls. Any approved execution must be enforced within 90 days of sentencing.
The legislation introduces sweeping procedural shifts: courts would be empowered to hand down death sentences without a formal prosecution request, unanimity among judges would no longer be required, and a simple majority would suffice for a capital verdict.
The bill's reach extends to military courts operating in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, granting them authority to impose death sentences on Palestinians, while also allowing the defense minister to submit formal opinions to judicial panels.
For Palestinians living under Israeli occupation who receive a death sentence, the bill explicitly eliminates pathways to pardon or appeal. Prisoners tried within Israel itself, however, could have their sentences reduced to life imprisonment.
Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the development enthusiastically, declaring it "a historic day."
The bill's advancement follows a sharp deterioration in conditions for Palestinian detainees since the outbreak of the war in October 2023. Rights organizations have documented widespread abuses against detainees—particularly those from Gaza—including starvation, torture, sexual violence, and the systematic withholding of medical treatment.
The legislation is slated to face its second and third readings before the Knesset's General Assembly next week—the final legislative hurdles before it can take legal effect.
An Israeli public broadcaster, reported that the committee introduced several amendments before the bill cleared its first vote, confirming that executions would be carried out by hanging.
Under the bill's provisions, death row inmates would be confined to a dedicated detention facility, barred from receiving visitors except authorized personnel, and permitted legal consultations exclusively through video calls. Any approved execution must be enforced within 90 days of sentencing.
The legislation introduces sweeping procedural shifts: courts would be empowered to hand down death sentences without a formal prosecution request, unanimity among judges would no longer be required, and a simple majority would suffice for a capital verdict.
The bill's reach extends to military courts operating in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, granting them authority to impose death sentences on Palestinians, while also allowing the defense minister to submit formal opinions to judicial panels.
For Palestinians living under Israeli occupation who receive a death sentence, the bill explicitly eliminates pathways to pardon or appeal. Prisoners tried within Israel itself, however, could have their sentences reduced to life imprisonment.
Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the development enthusiastically, declaring it "a historic day."
The bill's advancement follows a sharp deterioration in conditions for Palestinian detainees since the outbreak of the war in October 2023. Rights organizations have documented widespread abuses against detainees—particularly those from Gaza—including starvation, torture, sexual violence, and the systematic withholding of medical treatment.
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