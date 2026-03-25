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Perceptive eClinical and Kayentis partner to tackle increasing digital system complexity in global clinical trials
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Top-tier expertise in electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) and Interactive Response Technology (IRT), combined in seamless integrated solution, will enable sponsors and CROs to streamline clinical trial workflows, reduce digital system fragmentation and lighten site workload
Deeper interoperability enhances clinical data integrity, without compromising highly innovative functions each platform delivers within the fully integrated eCOA-IRT solution
Nottingham, UK, and Meylan, France, March 24, 2026 – Perceptive eClinical, a trusted leader in Interactive Response Technology (IRT) solutions for global clinical trials, and Kayentis, a leading global provider of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) technologies, today announce a strategic alliance to deliver a fully integrated best-of-breed eCOA–IRT solution for clinical trials, one that offers sponsors and CROs a compelling alternative to single vendor options.
At the core of this collaboration is a mutual commitment to tackling one of the industry’s most urgent challenges: the operational burden created by the proliferation of multiple, disconnected digital systems. By reducing system fragmentation (minimizing the number of digital tools, platforms and data sources), the combined eCOA-IRT solution streamlines trial execution, enhances data quality and reduces site workload, while helping to lower overall study costs.
“Our alliance with Kayentis reflects our shared ambition to create a more unified and intelligent clinical technology platform,” said Mario Papillon, CEO of Perceptive eClinical. “By integrating two highly innovative, purpose‑built platforms, we are delivering a coordinated solution that simplifies operations, strengthens data quality and reduces the burden on site teams.”
Today’s clinical trial landscape sees investigative sites often having to operate numerous digital systems in a single study, encompassing IRT, eCOA, EDC (Electronic Data Capture) and eConsent (the platform for standardizing informed consent), as well as study management tools, which means a typical oncology study could require sites to use up to 17 different systems. While each system addresses a specific need, their coexistence often results in fragmented workflows, multiple logins, duplicate data entries and complex reconciliation processes. This challenge is intensifying in tandem with the growing complexity in clinical trials, where protocols now include more endpoints, procedures, and a significantly higher number of data points than in the past; according to an NIH 2024 scientific report, together these drive a higher workload at sites and decrease the chances of trial success.
“Our partnership with Perceptive eClinical is a natural extension of Kayentis’ mission to simplify clinical trial execution for sites, while maintaining the highest standards of data quality,” said Guillaume Juge, CEO of Kayentis. “By integrating our eCOA expertise with Perceptive eClinical’s IRT capabilities, we are responding directly to what sites and sponsors are asking for today: fewer systems, clearer workflows and integrated solutions that genuinely reduce operational burden while improving data reliability.”
Kayentis and Perceptive eClinical’s coordinated, interoperable eCOA–IRT solution offers these key functionalities:
•Easier access to the solution for users, with a seamless experience across both systems
•Automatic transfer of patient information (e.g., patient number, demographics) to reduce data re-entry across systems
•Automatic triggering of eCOA/IRT workflows based on data ingestion
These simplify daily trial operations, while enabling faster, more confident decision-making across the study lifecycle, for any clinical trial, irrespective of the design, phase or target disease area.
Beyond product integration, this partnership delivers smoother study management through a single administrative contract and aligned milestones that reduce operational friction from setup through to data lock. This initial integration marks the beginning of a broader commitment, with both companies working to expand interoperability across the full clinical trial lifecycle.
About Perceptive eClinical
Perceptive eClinical is a trusted leader in delivering advanced trial capabilities. With over 30 years of proven Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and supply management expertise, more than 500 regulatory approvals and support for three million patients worldwide, we deliver reliability, security and precision. This is reflected in our consistently high customer satisfaction score of 4.5 out of 5 over the past three years.
Our future-proof IRT solution, ClinPhone Pro, helps sponsors manage the speed, complexity and personalization of modern clinical trials. Built for flexibility and seamless integration, it supports smarter, more efficient studies across all phases and therapeutic areas. In 2025, Perceptive eClinical was recognized as a leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for RTSM Solutions, affirming our commitment to innovation, global delivery excellence and measurable value for sponsors and CROs.
Deeper interoperability enhances clinical data integrity, without compromising highly innovative functions each platform delivers within the fully integrated eCOA-IRT solution
Nottingham, UK, and Meylan, France, March 24, 2026 – Perceptive eClinical, a trusted leader in Interactive Response Technology (IRT) solutions for global clinical trials, and Kayentis, a leading global provider of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) technologies, today announce a strategic alliance to deliver a fully integrated best-of-breed eCOA–IRT solution for clinical trials, one that offers sponsors and CROs a compelling alternative to single vendor options.
At the core of this collaboration is a mutual commitment to tackling one of the industry’s most urgent challenges: the operational burden created by the proliferation of multiple, disconnected digital systems. By reducing system fragmentation (minimizing the number of digital tools, platforms and data sources), the combined eCOA-IRT solution streamlines trial execution, enhances data quality and reduces site workload, while helping to lower overall study costs.
“Our alliance with Kayentis reflects our shared ambition to create a more unified and intelligent clinical technology platform,” said Mario Papillon, CEO of Perceptive eClinical. “By integrating two highly innovative, purpose‑built platforms, we are delivering a coordinated solution that simplifies operations, strengthens data quality and reduces the burden on site teams.”
Today’s clinical trial landscape sees investigative sites often having to operate numerous digital systems in a single study, encompassing IRT, eCOA, EDC (Electronic Data Capture) and eConsent (the platform for standardizing informed consent), as well as study management tools, which means a typical oncology study could require sites to use up to 17 different systems. While each system addresses a specific need, their coexistence often results in fragmented workflows, multiple logins, duplicate data entries and complex reconciliation processes. This challenge is intensifying in tandem with the growing complexity in clinical trials, where protocols now include more endpoints, procedures, and a significantly higher number of data points than in the past; according to an NIH 2024 scientific report, together these drive a higher workload at sites and decrease the chances of trial success.
“Our partnership with Perceptive eClinical is a natural extension of Kayentis’ mission to simplify clinical trial execution for sites, while maintaining the highest standards of data quality,” said Guillaume Juge, CEO of Kayentis. “By integrating our eCOA expertise with Perceptive eClinical’s IRT capabilities, we are responding directly to what sites and sponsors are asking for today: fewer systems, clearer workflows and integrated solutions that genuinely reduce operational burden while improving data reliability.”
Kayentis and Perceptive eClinical’s coordinated, interoperable eCOA–IRT solution offers these key functionalities:
•Easier access to the solution for users, with a seamless experience across both systems
•Automatic transfer of patient information (e.g., patient number, demographics) to reduce data re-entry across systems
•Automatic triggering of eCOA/IRT workflows based on data ingestion
These simplify daily trial operations, while enabling faster, more confident decision-making across the study lifecycle, for any clinical trial, irrespective of the design, phase or target disease area.
Beyond product integration, this partnership delivers smoother study management through a single administrative contract and aligned milestones that reduce operational friction from setup through to data lock. This initial integration marks the beginning of a broader commitment, with both companies working to expand interoperability across the full clinical trial lifecycle.
About Perceptive eClinical
Perceptive eClinical is a trusted leader in delivering advanced trial capabilities. With over 30 years of proven Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and supply management expertise, more than 500 regulatory approvals and support for three million patients worldwide, we deliver reliability, security and precision. This is reflected in our consistently high customer satisfaction score of 4.5 out of 5 over the past three years.
Our future-proof IRT solution, ClinPhone Pro, helps sponsors manage the speed, complexity and personalization of modern clinical trials. Built for flexibility and seamless integration, it supports smarter, more efficient studies across all phases and therapeutic areas. In 2025, Perceptive eClinical was recognized as a leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for RTSM Solutions, affirming our commitment to innovation, global delivery excellence and measurable value for sponsors and CROs.
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