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Sales of HONGQI cars, represented at AVTODOM, increased by 54% in February
(MENAFN- Abtodom)
Sales of HONGQI cars, represented at AVTODOM, increased by 54% in February
Sales of premium HONGQI cars increased by 54% year-on-year in February 2026. The brand's popularity is driven by an expanding model range and strong demand in the premium segment.
HONGQI cars sales in February significantly exceeded January's results. This demonstrates the brand's strengthening position on the Russian market. Retail sales reached 74% last month. Customers are increasingly choosing HONGQI vehicles for their daily commute.
The HONGQI E-HS9 electric city SUV is the brand's flagship model. This full-size vehicle combines monumental design with cutting-edge technical solutions. It measures 5209 mm in length, 2010 mm in width and 1731 mm in height. The model is equipped with two electric motors producing a combined output of 551 hp. This enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.
The traction battery has a capacity of 99 kilowatt-hours, providing a range of up to 510 kilometers on a single charge. The air suspension with an intelligent shock absorber control system ensures a smooth ride on any surface. The vehicle's interior is made of high-quality materials and features separate second-row seats with massage, ventilation and power adjustment functions.
"The HONGQI brand debuted on the Russian market in 2023. It has already established itself among car owners. This is largely due to the brand's diverse model range and high build quality. A 54% sales increase in February is proof of growing customer interest in HONGQI and the successful adaptation of the model range to Russian operating conditions. The HONGQI brand is confidently occupying its niche in the premium segment", - commented Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division.
Sales of HONGQI cars, represented at AVTODOM, increased by 54% in February
Sales of premium HONGQI cars increased by 54% year-on-year in February 2026. The brand's popularity is driven by an expanding model range and strong demand in the premium segment.
HONGQI cars sales in February significantly exceeded January's results. This demonstrates the brand's strengthening position on the Russian market. Retail sales reached 74% last month. Customers are increasingly choosing HONGQI vehicles for their daily commute.
The HONGQI E-HS9 electric city SUV is the brand's flagship model. This full-size vehicle combines monumental design with cutting-edge technical solutions. It measures 5209 mm in length, 2010 mm in width and 1731 mm in height. The model is equipped with two electric motors producing a combined output of 551 hp. This enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.
The traction battery has a capacity of 99 kilowatt-hours, providing a range of up to 510 kilometers on a single charge. The air suspension with an intelligent shock absorber control system ensures a smooth ride on any surface. The vehicle's interior is made of high-quality materials and features separate second-row seats with massage, ventilation and power adjustment functions.
"The HONGQI brand debuted on the Russian market in 2023. It has already established itself among car owners. This is largely due to the brand's diverse model range and high build quality. A 54% sales increase in February is proof of growing customer interest in HONGQI and the successful adaptation of the model range to Russian operating conditions. The HONGQI brand is confidently occupying its niche in the premium segment", - commented Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division.
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