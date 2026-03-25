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The revenue of the AVTODOM and AutoSpetsCenter group of companies exceeded 130 billion rubles in 2025
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The total revenue of the AVTODOM and AutoSpetsCenter Group of companies across all activities amounted to 134.19 billion rubles. As of March 1, 2026, the autoholding had 54 dealership contracts with automakers officially represented on the Russian market. In addition, the companies have 21 active service contracts for vehicle maintenance.
Total vehicle sales amounted to 29 277 units. New vehicles accounted for 60.4% of all sales. New vehicle sales totaled 17 684 units. 53% of new vehicles were sold using financing programs. 44.6% of new vehicles were sold using the trade-in scheme. According to the autoholding company, the average price of a new vehicle reached 4.73 million rubles.
Corporate sales accounted for 21.85% of total new vehicle sales, amounting to 3864 units. 36.6% of these vehicles were leased. Revenue from new vehicle sales accounts for 55.7% of the company's total revenue, amounting to 74.72 billion rubles.
Used vehicle sales totaled 11593 units, accounting for 39.6% of all vehicles sold by AVTODOM and AutoSpetsCenter Group. 16.2% of these were sold on credit. The average price of a used vehicle at the company reached 2.53 million rubles. Revenue from used vehicle sales amounted to 31 billion rubles or 23.1% of total revenue.
Revenue from maintenance services and spare parts sales amounted to 22.46 billion rubles, accounting for 16.7% of total revenue. Comprehensive insurance penetration for new vehicles is 73%. Revenue from sales of financial and insurance products amounted to 3.9 billion rubles, accounting for 2.9% of the holding company's total revenue. The company employs 4834 people.
Andrey Olkhovsky, CEO of AVTODOM Group, comments: "2025 figures were at the 2024 level in most areas. Interestingly, this corporate sales segment in our company demonstrated positive dynamics – +20%, despite a decrease in the share of leasing transactions and an overall decline in sales to corporate clients nationwide by 16%. Sales to legal entities account for 21.85% of all new car sales in our holding company. Overall, their potential share in the passenger car segment reaches approximately 35-40%, if we consider the dynamics in the context of the corporate fleet life cycle of 5-6 years. We see potential in this area and expect sales growth in 2027-2028, when the time comes to renew the fleets of cars purchased in 2022 against the backdrop of Western automakers leaving the Russian Federation. As for the current market situation, the market experienced the consequences of new rules for calculating the recycling fee and an increase in VAT in the first quarter of this year. We expect a recovery in consumer activity in the second half of March. However, given the situation in the Middle East, consumer activity may actually decline, as the lack of confidence in a stable future discourages the purchase of long-term demand, especially on credit."
Total vehicle sales amounted to 29 277 units. New vehicles accounted for 60.4% of all sales. New vehicle sales totaled 17 684 units. 53% of new vehicles were sold using financing programs. 44.6% of new vehicles were sold using the trade-in scheme. According to the autoholding company, the average price of a new vehicle reached 4.73 million rubles.
Corporate sales accounted for 21.85% of total new vehicle sales, amounting to 3864 units. 36.6% of these vehicles were leased. Revenue from new vehicle sales accounts for 55.7% of the company's total revenue, amounting to 74.72 billion rubles.
Used vehicle sales totaled 11593 units, accounting for 39.6% of all vehicles sold by AVTODOM and AutoSpetsCenter Group. 16.2% of these were sold on credit. The average price of a used vehicle at the company reached 2.53 million rubles. Revenue from used vehicle sales amounted to 31 billion rubles or 23.1% of total revenue.
Revenue from maintenance services and spare parts sales amounted to 22.46 billion rubles, accounting for 16.7% of total revenue. Comprehensive insurance penetration for new vehicles is 73%. Revenue from sales of financial and insurance products amounted to 3.9 billion rubles, accounting for 2.9% of the holding company's total revenue. The company employs 4834 people.
Andrey Olkhovsky, CEO of AVTODOM Group, comments: "2025 figures were at the 2024 level in most areas. Interestingly, this corporate sales segment in our company demonstrated positive dynamics – +20%, despite a decrease in the share of leasing transactions and an overall decline in sales to corporate clients nationwide by 16%. Sales to legal entities account for 21.85% of all new car sales in our holding company. Overall, their potential share in the passenger car segment reaches approximately 35-40%, if we consider the dynamics in the context of the corporate fleet life cycle of 5-6 years. We see potential in this area and expect sales growth in 2027-2028, when the time comes to renew the fleets of cars purchased in 2022 against the backdrop of Western automakers leaving the Russian Federation. As for the current market situation, the market experienced the consequences of new rules for calculating the recycling fee and an increase in VAT in the first quarter of this year. We expect a recovery in consumer activity in the second half of March. However, given the situation in the Middle East, consumer activity may actually decline, as the lack of confidence in a stable future discourages the purchase of long-term demand, especially on credit."
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