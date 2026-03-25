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OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6 will premiere at AVTODOM Vnukovo on March 28
(MENAFN- Abtodom) An Open Day will be held at the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership. The presentation of two new models the OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6 will be the main event. Guests will enjoy a rich program, a chance to learn about the cars and the opportunity to purchase them on special terms.
A varied entertainment program is available for guests. Creative workshops will offer the opportunity to create unique accessories: create own car air freshener, a polymer clay magnet or a stylish rearview mirror decoration made of epoxy resin with natural materials. A vibrant show featuring a drum troupe and acrobatic performances will be a key part of the event. A DJ will set the musical mood. Everyone will be able to experience the capabilities of the OMODA and JAECOO vehicles during test drives. Each guest will receive branded gifts from the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership. Exclusively favorable terms will apply to those who decide to purchase a car.
The premiere of two models will be the key highlight of the event. The OMODA C5 is a front-wheel drive vehicle. It is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 147 horsepower. This engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), ensuring a smooth ride. The model features a futuristic design, LED lighting and a high-tech interior.
The JAECOO J6 crossover is the second new model. This vehicle is designed for confident navigation on any terrain. The model is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 147 hp and 210 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed 260 GETRAG automated manual transmission. This provides the best weight-to-torque ratio in its class. The interior is made of wear-resistant materials, focusing on comfort on long journeys.
"We strive to make a visit to our OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership a memorable event for the whole family. The upcoming Open Day is a great opportunity to combine enjoyable leisure time with a useful introduction to OMODA and JAECOO vehicles. Guests will be able to experience the vehicles in a truly memorable way through master classes and a show program. We invite everyone to test drive the vehicles and take advantage of the most favorable purchase terms", - commented Elsa Sapova, Head of New Car Sales at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo.
A varied entertainment program is available for guests. Creative workshops will offer the opportunity to create unique accessories: create own car air freshener, a polymer clay magnet or a stylish rearview mirror decoration made of epoxy resin with natural materials. A vibrant show featuring a drum troupe and acrobatic performances will be a key part of the event. A DJ will set the musical mood. Everyone will be able to experience the capabilities of the OMODA and JAECOO vehicles during test drives. Each guest will receive branded gifts from the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership. Exclusively favorable terms will apply to those who decide to purchase a car.
The premiere of two models will be the key highlight of the event. The OMODA C5 is a front-wheel drive vehicle. It is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 147 horsepower. This engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), ensuring a smooth ride. The model features a futuristic design, LED lighting and a high-tech interior.
The JAECOO J6 crossover is the second new model. This vehicle is designed for confident navigation on any terrain. The model is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 147 hp and 210 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed 260 GETRAG automated manual transmission. This provides the best weight-to-torque ratio in its class. The interior is made of wear-resistant materials, focusing on comfort on long journeys.
"We strive to make a visit to our OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership a memorable event for the whole family. The upcoming Open Day is a great opportunity to combine enjoyable leisure time with a useful introduction to OMODA and JAECOO vehicles. Guests will be able to experience the vehicles in a truly memorable way through master classes and a show program. We invite everyone to test drive the vehicles and take advantage of the most favorable purchase terms", - commented Elsa Sapova, Head of New Car Sales at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo.
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