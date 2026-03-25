Iran Launches Wave 80 Missiles As Trump Claims Victory, Talks Deal

Iran on Wednesday released footage of the 80th wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching missiles towards US-Israeli positions in the region even as US President Trump indicated that a negotiated settlement was on the horizon. Wave 80 from Iran comes even as US President Trump confirmed that negotiations were on with Iran claiming that the war was going to end. "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone. I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead," he said.

IRGC Details 'Successful' Wave 79 Strike

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Wave 79 of Operation True Promise 4 successfully penetrated Israel's layered air defence systems, striking intelligence facilities in Tel Aviv and Beersheba, as well as military and commercial centres across occupied Palestinian territories. According to the IRGC's Public Relations Department, the operation, conducted under the codename "O Kheyral Fatehin", employed Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Sejjil missiles alongside destructive drones from the IRGC Aerospace Force. The statement said that secure locations Israel's intelligence apparatuses in north and central Tel Aviv were targeted, along with commercial and support centres of the regime's army in Ramat Gan and the Negev, and the main logistics and southern military management centre in Beersheba.

Iran Asserts Right to Self-Defence at UN

Meanwhile, Iran's deputy envoy at the United Nations Reza Dehghani said that Iran will continue the legitimate right of self-defence to complete end of US-Israeli aggression. Speaking at a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament Dehghani, while strongly condemning the military strikes by United States and Israel emphasized that Iran has no hostility towards its neighbours, but the countries that have allowed their territory to be used to attack Iran must be held accountable for the consequences of this action.

He said that attacks against civilians and civilian targets in Iran still continue, adding that every day a large number of innocent women and children lose their lives as a result of the blind attacks of the American and Israeli forces.

He emphasized that aggression and the use of force should not be normalized in the international relations and that no power has the right to replace international law. Dehghani emphasized that Iran fully enjoys its inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and that Iran's defensive actions are limited to the targets, bases, and military forces of the aggressor in the region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)