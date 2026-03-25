Sikkim: Nearly 200 Tourists Stranded In Chungthang After Landslides

Tourists Stranded by Landslides

Around 150 to 200 tourists have been stranded in Chungthang following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in North Sikkim, according to District Collector Anant Jain.

Jain said the landslides occurred along key routes connecting Gangtok to Lachen and Chungthang to Lachen, leaving tourists en route to Lachen stuck at Chungthang. Tourists have been kept at the ITBP Camp and the Gurudwara.

The District Collector informed that movement towards Lachen remains disrupted due to road blockages at multiple points. However, if weather conditions improve, authorities will assess the situation and may allow travel once routes are deemed safe. Meanwhile, the road to Lachung has been cleared, and tourists from that side have been safely sent back to Gangtok. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as intermittent rainfall continues to affect the region. Further information is still awaited.

Recent Power Disruptions

Earlier this month, a severe thunderstorm accompanied by a hailstorm occurred across several parts of Pakyong, Gangtok, and Mangan districts, leading to the tripping of several 66 kV transmission lines, resulting in power supply disruptions in certain areas.

Power Outage in Pakyong

According to the state Power Department, in Pakyong District, one conductor of the 66 kV Rorathang-Rongli Transmission Line snapped near the Amba area, affecting power supply to Rongli and Rhenock areas.

Issues in Gangtok District

In Gangtok District, sparking accompanied by a loud noise was reported near the Namli area on the 66 kV Marchak-Macleods Transmission Line, affecting supply to Nimtar, Topakhani and Singtam, a release said.

Additionally, the 66 kV LLHP-Sichey Transmission Line could not be sustained during trial charging. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)