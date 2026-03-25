Major A Sharad Naidu: A Soldier's Inspiring Journey From Corporate Life To Pan-India Endurance Mission

New Delhi: Major A Sharad Naidu of 107 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), 11 Gorkha Rifles, embodies the Indian Army's ethos of Service Before Self. Commissioned at the age of 39, he chose to leave behind a well-established civilian career and join the Territorial Army, driven by a strong sense of purpose and service to the nation.

A Mechanical Engineer with an MBA in Marketing and Human Resource Management, Major Naidu had over twelve years of professional experience before joining the Army.

Beyond his professional and military accomplishments while serving in demanding operational environments, Major Naidu has undertaken a unique endurance mission: to complete a Half Marathon in every State and Union Territory of India before turning 50.

The mission began in 2022 at Vairengte, Mizoram, when a personal setback during an Army course became a defining turning point. Rather than allowing disappointment to deter him, he completed a self-supported solo marathon on the same day, transforming adversity into a larger mission rooted in endurance, discipline and national integration.

To date, Major Naidu has completed 46 Half Marathons across 32 States and Union Territories. In the last one year alone, he has completed 14 Half Marathons across North, North-East, West and South India.

For him, the mission is not about medals or timings, but about experiencing India in all its diversity and living the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.

With runs completed in 32 out of 36 States and Union Territories, Major Naidu now enters the final phase of his mission, with Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Ladakh remaining.

His story is one of resilience, commitment and perseverance, and stands as an inspiring reflection of the values of the Indian Army.