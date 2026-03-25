Akshay Kumar To Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Romanced Actresses Half Their Age

Akshay Kumar sparked buzz after Bhoot Bangla's first song showed him romancing Vamika Gabbi, highlighting a 26-year age gap, and he's not alone in Bollywood often pairing older heroes with younger actresses.

In 'Dhurandhar 2', Ranveer Singh romances actress Sara Arjun, who is 20 years younger than him. Many people are objecting to their on-screen pairing due to the big age gap. However, the film is smashing records at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with many actresses much younger than him. He starred with Anushka Sharma, who is 23 years his junior, in several films. The age gap between him and Deepika Padukone is about 21 years, and they've delivered many hits together. SRK also romanced Nayanthara, 20 years younger, in the film 'Jawan'.

Salman Khan has often romanced heroines half his age on screen. In the film 'Sikandar', he was paired with Rashmika Mandanna, who is 31 years younger. People also questioned Salman's pairing with Rashmika. He also worked with Pooja Hegde, who is 25 years younger, in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.Akshay Kumar has done this many times. He romanced Radhika Madan in 'Sarfira', who is 27 years younger. He worked with Manushi Chhillar in 'Prithviraj', who is 30 years his junior. He has also romanced both Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon, who are both much younger. Now, he will be seen with Vamika Gabbi in 'Bhoot Bangla', with a 26-year age difference.

In the film 'De De Pyaar De', Ajay Devgn was seen romancing actress Rakul Preet Singh. For the record, Rakul is 22 years younger than Ajay. The audience actually liked their pairing, and the movie was a hit. He also romanced an actress half his age in the film 'Shivaay' and has done so in several other films.