JD(U) Seeks Disqualification Of MP Girdhari Yadav For Anti-Party Acts

JD(U) MP Responds to Disqualification Notice

Janata Dal (United) MP Girdhari Yadav on Wednesday responded to reports of a disqualification notice against him by the party in the Lok Sabha, saying he would present his stand before the Speaker if formally questioned. "I will answer on it when I am questioned by the Speaker. I don't know what Dileshwar Kamait has said. I have no such record for any anti-party activity," Yadav told ANI.

Earlier, JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha, Dileshwar Kamait, submitted a notice to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha seeking the disqualification of Yadav, alleging anti-party activities.

Background of Anti-Party Activity Allegations

Earlier in July 2025, Member of Parliament Girdhari Yadav was issued a show-cause notice by Janata Dal (United) for making public statements against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which the party said went against its official stance and caused embarrassment.

In the notice sent to Girdhari Yadav, the party reminded him that JDU has consistently supported the Election Commission of India and the use of EVMs, both when it was part of the INDIA block and now as a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "In this context, your public comments on such a sensitive matter, especially in an election year, not only cause embarrassment to the party but also inadvertently lend credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the opposition," the notice said. The party called Yadav's conduct a "lapse in discipline" and asserted that his remarks were "not in consonance with the Janata Dal (United)'s stated position on the matter." (ANI)

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